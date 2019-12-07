The Chi-Hi boys swim team won seven events on the way to a team championship on Saturday at the Chi-Hi Invitational at the Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
The Cardinals scored 398 points to top Marshfield (281) for first place in the team standings.
Ian Olson won the 50-meter freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Gabe Vargas won the 200 individual medley, Zach Topritzhofer swam to victory in the 50 freestyle and Cooper Prozondek won the 100 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Vargas and Porzondek won, as did the 400 freestyle relay of Vargas, Andrew Olson, Porzondek, Topritzhofer, Beranek, Sirach Krogstad, Rowan Rinick and Ian Olson.
Beranek finished as the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke while Topritzhofer (200 freestyle), Porzondek (50 freestyle), Andrew Olson (100 backstroke) and Vargas (100 fly) were third in their respective events.
The 200 freestyle relay of Rinick, Krogstad, Beranek and Topritzhofer was fourth as a team while Beranek (200 individual medley) and Rinick (500 freestyle) were fifth in solo action.
Andrew Olson was sixth in the 100 freestyle and Krogstad took eighth in the 50 freestyle.
Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers dual competition at Hudson on Thursday.
Gymnastics
Chi-Hi's Hinke second on balance beam in Wisconsin Rapids
At Wisconsin Rapids, Riley Hinke was the runner-up on the balance beam at the Wisconsin Rapids Classic.
Hinke finished with a score in the event of 8.775 as Stevens Point's Katelyn Trowbridge with a 8.925. Hinke finished fourth all-around (32.675), a mark that included with a 14th place finish in the floor exercise and tying for 15th in the uneven bars. Chloe Wingert was on the balance beam as well for the Cardinals, who were eighth in the team standings with 111.35 point.
River Falls won the team championship (134.9) and River Falls' Autumn Tiede (35.225) earning top all-around honors.
Chi-Hi hosts a Big Rivers triangular on Thursday.
Wrestling
Cadott's Pfeiffer, Spaeth and Tegels win titles at Ellsworth
At Ellsworth, Steven Pfeiffer, Brady Spaeth and Gavin Tegels won individual championships in their respective weight classes.
Pfeiffer won the title at 170 pounds with an unbeaten day, capped with a pinfall win over Dover-Eyota (Minn.)'s Tyler Shea. Spaeth pinned his way to a championship at 182, beating Mora (Minn.)'s Dorn Adams in 33 seconds to the title. Tegels earn the 195 title with a pinfall win over Ellsworth's Ian Matzek.
Logan Harel was second at 113, Nelson Wahl was runner-up at 160, Ethan Tegels finished second at 220 and Josh Briggs came home second at 285.
Cadott finished second as a team with 229 points as Ellsworth (259.5) won the team championship.