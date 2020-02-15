HUDSON — The Chi-Hi boys swim team is sending two relays and an individual to state in two events by virtue of strong finishes at Saturday's Division 1 sectional.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Gabe Vargas and Cooper Porzondek finished in third place with a time of one minute, 40.37 seconds to advance while the 200 freestyle relay of Porzondek, Andrew Olson, Vargas and Ian Olson was third with a time of 1:31.41 to move on to next weekend's state championships at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Both relays picked up multiple seconds on their seed time.
"The guys knew that they were on the outside looking in with the relays and needed to swim crazy fast today to make it one more week," Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson said of the state-qualifying relays. "All four guys did just that."
Ian Olson will also be swimming in individual competition after winning the 100 breaststroke in 59.73 seconds and taking second in the 50 freestyle in 22.22 seconds.
"Ian has goals and he meets them," coach Olson said. "The best part is that most of his goals are next week, so we will have to see what he does in Madison."
The Cardinals had a number of other strong performances that did not lead to state qualification. Porzondek took second in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 100 breaststroke while Zach Topritzhofer finished third in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyle. Vargas was sixth in the 100 butterfly and the 400 freestyle relay team of Topritzhofer, Sirach Krogstad, Rinick and Ryan Beranek came home seventh.
Rinick and Andrew Olson were eighth in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively.
Chi-Hi finished in third place as a team with 256 points as Eau Claire North/Memorial (412) and Hudson (378) took first and second, respectively.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi's Hughes, Smith and Pahl second at regionals
You have free articles remaining.
At Hudson, David Hughes, Austin Smith and Taylor Pahl each finished second to lead the way among sectional qualifiers for the Cardinals.
Hughes (29-10) was second at 113 pounds, pinning Hudson's Riley Steltzner to advance to the finals. Hughes fell by 9-5 decision to Superior's Wyatt Johnson in the championship match but rebounded to pin River Falls' Aidan Peterson for second. Smith (31-9) advanced to the finals at 182 with an injury forfeit and pinfall. Smith was pinned by Menomonie's Sam Skillings in the finals but earned a 15-0 technical fall over Eau Claire Memorial's Ethan Mitra for second.
Pahl (15-4) picked up a decision and pin win to move into the finals at 285 where he fell in a tight 5-3 decision to Menomonie's Girard Jones. Pahl defeated River Falls' Gabe Glaubitz in a 4-3 decision for second.
Ross Kaz (22-8) took third at 160, overcoming a 3-2 decision loss to Eau Claire Memorial's Ethan Schermitzler in the semifinals to beat Superior's Caden Stone by a 12-4 major decision for third place before losing to Schermitzler by rule for second. Daniel Moucha (25-14) finished fourth at 145 to qualify for sectionals, picking up a 10-2 major decision win over Eau Claire North's Nate SChindler in the fourth place match.
Iverson Beckwith and Dalton McGraw each finished fifth for the Cardinals, who were sixth as a team with 114.5 points as Hudson (253.5) won the team championship.
Sectionals are next Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Bloomer/Colfax's Blanchard, Best and Rothbauer win regional titles
At Somerset, the Raptors earned three Division 2 individual regional championships.
Luke Blanchard (38-5) won both his matches at 113 with a decision win advancing him to the finals where he beat Osceola's Thomas Oswald by a 5-3 sudden victory. Sawyer Best (43-1) moved onto the finals at 132 with a major decision win before earning the title in a 7-6 decision win against Amery's Jordan Penard. Rothbauer (40-3) started his day at 152 with a quick pinfall wins in the semis before picking up a 9-1 major decision win against Amery's Grant Cook for the regional championship.
Mitch Harmon (12-3) was second at 160, making his way to the finals with a pinfall and decision win. He fell by 7-2 decision to Saint Croix Central's Devin Wasley, but bounced back with a decision victory by the same score against Baldwin-Woodville's Bode LaGrander for second.
Parker Readinger finished in third place at 195 for Bloomer/Colfax, who was fifth with 147 points as Baldwin-Woodville (217) edged Amery (211) for the team regional title.
Sectionals are next Saturday in Osceola.