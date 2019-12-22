EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi boys swimming team finished in second place on Saturday at the Santa Invite hosted by Eau Claire Memorial/North at Eau Claire North.
The Cardinals finished with 198 points as the host Eau Claire Alliance won with 361 points.
Chi-Hi earned two event victories and several other strong finishes on the day.
Zach Topritzhofer won the 500-yard freestyle and Ian Olson won the 100 breaststroke for the Cardinals. The 200 medley relay team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Gabe Vargas and Cooper Porzondek, as did the 200 freestyle relay team of Porzondek, Andrew Olson, Vargas and Ian Olson.
Porzondek was third in the 100 freestyle and Andrew Olson finished third in the 100 backstroke. Porzondek (200 freestyle) and Ian Olson (50 freestyle) were fourth in their respectively events while Topritzhofer was fifth in the 200 freestyle and Vargas came home fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Friday at Baraboo.
Girls Hockey
Bay Area 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
At Ashwaubenon, the Sabers fell to the Ice Bears.
Sidney Polzin scored a goal in the second period on an assist from Joey Schemenauer for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-5).
Caroline O'Dell made 28 saves in goal.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie faces the Ice Bears on Friday at a tournament hosted at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.
Gymnastics
Chi-Hi's Wingert wins balance beam
At Tomah, Chloe Wingert took first place for the Cardinals on the balance beam at the Candy Cane Twist.
Wingert won the beam with a score of 9.1. She finished second place all-around (34.425) on the strength of a second-place finish in the uneven bars, ninth on the vault and tied for ninth in the floor exercise. Riley Hinke was fifth on the uneven bars as she took 14th all-around.
Chi-Hi is back in action on Jan. 9 in a Big Rivers triangular at Eau Claire Memorial.
Wrestling
Cornell/Gilman's Person second at Auburndale
At Auburndale, Braeden Person finished second at 132 pounds at the Auburndale invitational.
Person earned a major decision and pinfall win to advance to the finals where he fell by pinfall to Black River Falls' Jackson McCormick.
Thorp's Ayden Webster finished third at 285 pounds, defeating Black River Falls' Kaleb Dobson by pinfall to cap a 3-1 day.
Cornell/Gilman competes at the Northern Badger Classic in River Falls beginning next Friday while Thorp is off until hosting a Cloverbelt dual against Spencer/Columbus on Jan. 9.