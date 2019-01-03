The Chi-Hi boys swim team picked up a 109-57 Big Rivers Conference dual victory over Rice Lake on Thursday evening at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
The Cardinals won seven events and finished second in eight more to claim the dominant victory.
Cooper Porzondek picked up a pair of event victories for the Cardinals, taking first place in the 50-and-100-yard freestyle events. Porzondek was also a part of two winning relay teams as the 200 medley relay (Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Gabe Vargas, Porzondek) and 200 freestyle relay (Porzondek, Ian Olson, Vargas, Matt Blake) each won their races.
Blake (200 individual medley), Zach Topritzhofer (500 freestyle) and Ian Olson (100 breaststroke) each swam to victory as well.
Ian Olson (200 freestyle), Ryan Beranek (200 individual medley), Vargas (50 freestyle), Topritzhofer (100 butterfly), Blake (100 freestyle), Andrew Olson (100 backstroke), the 200 medley relay (Clayton Williams, Beranek, Jack Metza, Topritzhofer) and the 400 freestyle relay (Topritzhofer, Andrew Olson, Metza, Blake) all took second place in their respective events.
The Cardinals are back in action on Saturday at an invitational hosted at the University of Minnesota.
Boys Basketball
Northwestern 54, Bloomer 45
At Bloomer, the hot-shooting Tigers delivered the Blackhawks their first Heart O'North Conference defeat of the season.
Bradley Sarauer finished with 12 points for the Blackhawks (7-2, 4-1) while Caleb Ruf added 10.
Samuel Risley led all scorers with 18 points for Northwestern (8-2, 5-0). The Tigers were 8 of 20 from 3-point range, compared to a 3 of 15 performance by the Blackhawks.
Bloomer plays at Barron on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Fall Creek 73, Stanley-Boyd 41
At Stanley, a huge second half powered the Crickets past the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt play.
Arianna Mason scored 18 points for the Orioles (3-8, 1-6) and Lily Hoel added 13. Katelyn Hong had 17 points for the Crickets (6-3, 6-1), who outscored the Orioles 50-16 in the second half.
Stanley-Boyd hosts Spring Valley on Saturday.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 7, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 0
At River Falls, four goals in the first period helped the Fusion score a Big Rivers Conference win.
Lilly Accola had three goals for St. Croix Valley (9-3-0, 2-0-0) while Haley Frank stopped 34 shots in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
The Fusion outshot Chi-Hi/Menomonie by a 41-16 margin for the game.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (4-8-2, 0-2-0) is back in action on Saturday at Viroqua.
