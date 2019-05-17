WAUSAU — The Chi-Hi boys tennis team went 1-1 at a tournament hosted by Wausau West on Friday.
The Cardinals dropped a match to the host Warriors 4-3 but defeated Ashland 5-2.
Chi-Hi swept singles play against the Oredockers as Sean Martin won his match at No. 1 6-2, 6-0 while Eli Marticorena was victorious by scores of 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2.
Mitch Vanyo won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 and No. 4 singles player Zach Rohde completed the singles sweep with a 6-2, 6-1 win.
Spencer Kurtenbach and Matt Reams dropped the first set 6-0 but bounced back to win 7-5 in set two to force a third set. The Chi-Hi duo won the back-and-forth battle 10-8 getting the Cardinals a victory at the No. 3 doubles match.
In the loss to Wausau West the Warriors took all three doubles matches. Chi-Hi got victories in singles play from Marticorena (6-3, 6-2), Vanyo (6-2, 6-2) and Rohde (6-2, 6-4).
The Cardinals will continue play at the Wausau West invitational on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Regis/McDonell 5, Melrose-Mindoro 1
At Melrose, Teryn Karlstad scored five goals leading the Saints past Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
The senior tallied her first goal fewer than nine minutes into play and then added two more goals before halftime thanks to assists from Alison Haag.
Karlstad added two unassisted goals in the second to push a 3-1 halftime lead to a four-goal advantage.
Anna Allen made eight saves for the Saints (9-3-1) in goal.