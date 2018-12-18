EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi girls basketball stayed perfect in Big Rivers Conference play on Tuesday with a 52-39 victory over Eau Claire Memorial.
Caelan Givens scored a season-high 25 points and was one of three players to finish in double figures for the Cardinals (5-2, 5-0). Alexis Zenner scored 12 points and Aaliyah McMillan added 10 as Chi-Hi won its fifth game in a row.
"We came out really solid on defense again tonight," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "We didn't shoot as well as we normally do, and had more turnovers than we like, but our defense allowed us to build and keep a lead."
Sydney Brennan scored 13 points for Eau Claire Memorial (4-4, 1-3).
The Cardinals were a strong 18 of 20 from the free throw line in the win.
"Free throws were a key stat tonight," Bestul said. "Memorial is a tough place to play and getting the W there is a big deal at this point in the season. We look forward to showing what we can do against some tough nonconference teams coming up."
Chi-Hi plays at Holmen on Friday.
Altoona 52, McDonell 45
At Altoona, the Macks were bested by the Railroaders in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Anna Geissler had a team-best 16 points including four 3-pointers for McDonell (3-4, 2-3). Maggie Craker and Abby Wampler added 11 and nine points, respectively.
Kate Harris scored 15 for Altoona (3-5, 3-2).
McDonell plays at Eau Claire Regis on Friday.
Eau Claire Regis 69, Stanley-Boyd 60
At Eau Claire, the Orioles fell despite a big night from Arianna Mason in Western Cloverbelt competition.
Mason led all scorers with 28 points and hit six of her team's eight 3-pointers in the game. Lily Hoel scored 10 points, Marissa Gustafson added nine points and Hannah Hause had eight for the Orioles.
Taryn Karlstad scored 25 for the Ramblers (6-2, 5-0).
Stanley-Boyd (1-6, 1-4) plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.
Fall Creek 45, Cadott 28
At Cadott, a low-scoring game picked up in the second half as the Crickets beat the Horntes in Western Cloverbelt action.
Paisley Kane had a team-best 10 points for Cadott (4-4, 1-4) and Jenna Sedlacek added six points for the Hornets.
Gianna Vollrath scored 14 points for Fall Creek (4-2, 4-1).
Fall Creek led Cadott 11-8 at halftime before both teams found more offense in the second half.
Cadott hosts Altoona on Friday.
Webster 59, New Auburn 39
At Webster, the Tigers improved on a 27-22 halftime lead in a nonconference win over the Trojans.
Nadia Rada had 11 points for the Trojans (0-7) while adding seven assists and three steals. Anna Koteras chipped in with eight points and five rebounds while Zoey Rada scored seven points.
Julia Gavin led all scorers with 23 points for Webster (4-4).
New Auburn hosts Winter on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 36
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks stayed perfect in a Heart O'North Conference win against the Bulldogs.
Bradley Sarauer led all scorers with 20 points on an efficient 9 of 11 shooting performance for Bloomer (5-0, 3-0). John Bleskacek had 19 points including three 3-pointers along with a team-best three steals.
Dakota Herrmann had 11 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-5, 1-2).
Bloomer plays at Spooner on Friday.
Colfax 76, Cornell 27
At Cornell, the Vikings rolled to a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Ryan Larson scored 13 points to lead Cornell (2-6).
Ben Thompson had a game-high 20 points for Colfax and was one of four Vikings (6-1) players in double figures.
Cornell hosts Bruce on Thursday.
Webster 73, New Auburn 41
At Webster, the Tigers topped the Trojans in nonconference action.
Ethan Patz led New Auburn (1-6) with 13 points while Tristan Harder and Nick Walker each added eight points.
Jack Washburn scored 29 points for Webster (6-1).
New Auburn hosts Winter on Thursday.
Girls Hockey
Black River Falls 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 0
At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Tigers scored once in each period in a win.
Haley Frank made 15 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-4-2) while Caroline O'Dell added seven saves in the third period.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie plays at Central Wisconsin on Thursday in Schofield.
Wrestling
Northwestern 48, Bloomer/Colfax 30
At Maple, the Tigers prevailed in a Heart O'North Conference dual.
Julio Hernandez (126 pounds), Sawyer Best (132), Mitchel Harmon (145) and Bowen Rothbauer (170) each earned pinfall victories while the team also picked up one forfeit win.
Bloomer/Colfax competes in a multi-team event at Cameron on Friday.
