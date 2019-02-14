MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi girls basketball team earned a share of its eighth consecutive Big Rivers Conference championship on Thursday with a 62-55 victory over Menomonie.
Alexis Zenner and Caelan Givens each scored 18 points for the Cardinals (16-5, 10-1) while Aaliyah McMillan added 11 in the victory.
Kylie Mogen led all scorers with 19 points for the Mustangs.
The Cardinals can clinch the title outright with a win at River Falls on Friday evening.
"We are so excited to celebrate another BRC crown this year, but our sights are set higher than just sharing it," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "This group has shared it for the last two years and are hungry for the outright title. They're ready to play a solid game tomorrow in River Falls and take care of business in the conference before setting our sights on the next goals in the WIAA playoffs."
McDonell 72, Gilman 60
At Gilman, the Macks earned a Cloverbelt Crossover win over the Pirates.
Abby Wampler led the Macks with 21 points and was one of four McDonell (10-12) players with at least 11 points. Hannah Sykora scored 16 points, Maggie Craker added 13 and Anna Geissler finished with 11.
"It was a great tune-up win for us to go into the playoffs," McDonell coach Don Cooper said.
Emma Warner had a game-high 31 points for the Pirates (11-9).
Both the Macks and Pirates open the Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday with regional quarterfinal matchups as the fifth-seeded Macks host No. 12 Eau Claire Immanuel and No. 6 Gilman hosts No. 11 Greenwood.
Eau Claire Regis 63, Bloomer 51
At Eau Claire, the Ramblers prevailed in a battle of conference champions against the Blackhawks.
Sierra Raine scored 17 points while pulling down nine rebounds for the Blackhawks. Elle Kramschuster added 15 points including three of her team's seven 3-pointers and Emma Seibel had eight points for Bloomer.
Teryn Karlstad led all scorers with 27 points for the Ramblers.
Stanley-Boyd 42, Spencer 28
At Spencer, the Orioles earned a Cloverbelt Crossover win over the Rockets.
Arianna Mason led Stanley-Boyd with 15 points. Hannah Hause added 14 points and Lily Hoel scored 10 for the Orioles (5-15).
Hannah Zastrow had 10 for Spencer (3-17).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Augusta on Saturday.
Marshfield Columbus 56, Cadott 43
At Marshfield, the Hornets had no answer for Hailey Roehl in their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup.
Roehl scored 30 points to lead the Dons (12-9).
Mary Jo Prokupek had 11 for the Hornets (7-13) while Kaitlyn Tice and Jada Kowalczyk each added eight.
Cadott opens the Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday as a ninth seed at eighth-seeded Augusta.
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 64, Wausau West 44
At Wausau, the Cardinals outscored the Warriors 41-25 after halftime in a nonconference victory.
Tyler Robarge led Chi-Hi (8-10) with 21 points and added five rebounds. Joe Reuter scored 15 points including three 3-pointers and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt finished with 12 points.
Peter Ruchs scored 13 points for the Warriors (2-17).
Bloomer 72, Barron 26
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks rolled past the Golden Bears in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
John Bleskacek scored 14 points and Bradley Sarauer added 13 for Bloomer (13-4, 10-2). Loren Stolt had 11 points while Austin Thur and Charles Herrick each scored eight for the 'Hawks.
Taten Mullikin had 12 points for Barron (5-13, 4-8).
Bloomer hosts McDonell on Saturday.
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Stanley-Boyd 59
At Stanley, the Western Cloverbelt leading Thunder beat the Orioles.
Noah Gillingham led the way for Stanley-Boyd (4-13, 3-9) with 24 points while Jordan McKnight added 10.
Ryan and Cory Myhers each had 19 points for the Thunder (17-1, 12-0).
Owen-Withee 61, Cornell 40
At Owen, the Blackhawks earned a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Kyle Glaus scored 11 points to lead Cornell (2-17), followed by Ryan Larson with nine, Caleb Balow scoring eight and Riley Gingras finishing with seven.
Marcus Ackerman led all scorers with 13 points for the Blackhawks (6-12).
Gilman 78, Colby 66
At Colby, Torgor Crick poured in the points for the Pirates in an Eastern Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Crick had 35 points to lead the Pirates (10-7, 7-5) while Dallas Skabroud finished with 17 points and Aaron Nagel scored 10.
Matthew Roth scored 19 for Colby (5-13, 5-9).
Gilman plays at Greenwood on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.