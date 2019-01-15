The Chi-Hi girls basketball team hit a season-high eight 3-pointers in a 65-49 victory over D.C. Everest on Tuesday evening at Chi-Hi.
Aaliyah McMillan and Ashley Hanley were responsible for all eight made triples for the Cardinals (10-3), each making four.
Caelan Givens led all scores with 25 points while McMillan and Hanley added 14 and 12, respectively.
Malorie Schmoll scored 15 points for the Evergreens (5-8).
Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire North on Friday.
Bloomer 58, Ladysmith 32
At Ladysmith, 11 different Blackhawks scored in a Heart O'North Conference win.
Sierra Raine led Bloomer (12-1, 9-0) with 12 points and three blocked shots while Elle Kramschuster scored 11 points including three 3-pointers to go with two blocks and two steals. Chloee Swartz finished in double figures with 10 points and a team-high four assists.
Brittney Wiles scored nine points for Ladysmith (8-6, 6-4).
Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday.
Cornell 46, New Auburn 39
At Cornell, a tie game at halftime went the way of the Chiefs in an East Lakeland Conference contest.
Erin Crowell scored 11 points for Cornell (4-10, 3-4) while Micki Galster finished with 10.
Nadia and Zoey Rada each had 12 points for the Trojans (1-10, 1-5).
Cornell outscored New Auburn 26-19 in the second half.
New Auburn hosts Flambeau on Friday while Cornell is off until playing at Winter on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Lake Holcombe 66, Webster 61
At Holcombe, a big night by a pair of Lechleitners led the Chieftains to a nonconference win.
Megan Lechleitner led all scorers with 26 points while Brooke Lechleitner added 17 in the win for Lake Holcombe (9-4). Allison Golat-Hattamer had 13 points as well for the Chieftains.
Julia Gavin scored 19 points for Webster (5-8).
Lake Holcombe plays at Lac Courte Oreilles on Thursday.
Boys Basketball
Fall Creek 75, Stanley-Boyd 61
At Stanley, the Crickets topped the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Noah Gillingham scored 18 points and was one of three Stanley-Boyd (3-8, 2-5) players in double figures. LJ Schmelzer finished with 12 points and Willy Reynolds scored 11 for the Orioles.
Joey Kinderman led all scorers with 21 points for the Crickets (7-4, 4-3).
Stanley-Boyd hosts McDonell on Friday.
New Auburn 64, Cornell 50
At Cornell, the Trojans bested the Chiefs in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Michael Pederson led New Auburn (3-8, 2-3) with 21 while Tristen Harder also finished in double figures with 10 points. Nick Walker and Caleb Edinger each had nine points and Ethan Patz scored eight in the win.
Ryan Larson had a game-high 22 points for Cornell (2-12, 1-6) while Caleb Balow chipped in with 15 points.
New Auburn hosts Flambeau on Friday while Cornell is off until playing at Winter on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
Eau Claire Regis 69, Thorp 61
At Thorp, despite 28 points from Ethan Reis the Cardinals were defeated in a Western Cloverbelt matchup by the Ramblers.
Reis made seven of Thorp's eight 3-pointers on the night.
Isaac Soumis chipped in 16 points for Thorp (5-7, 2-5).
JP Wolterstorff and JT Koestler each had 15 points to lead Regis. The Ramblers (9-3, 5-2) connected on eight shots from distance.
The Cardinals host Altoona on Friday.
Wrestling
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 37, Cadott 36
At Cadott, the Orioles edged the Hornets by the slimmest of margins in a Cloverbelt Conference dual.
Tied 36-36 after all 14 matches, the Orioles won by virtue of the fourth criteria in a tiebreaker situation — most matches won. Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee won eight matches while Cadott won six.
Sean Hassamer (285 pounds) and Dalton McDermond (152) earned pinfall victories for Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee while Brandon Buck (113), Ruben Sanchez (120), Dustin Bergman (126), and Joseph McDermond (138) each picked up decision victories. The Orioles also earned two forfeit wins.
Ethan Tegels (185), Nelson Wahl (145), Steven Pfeiffer (160), Brady Spaeth (170) and James Pfeiffer (182) earned pinfall wins for Cadott with the Hornets picking up an additional win by forfeit.
Both teams return to action on Thursday as Cadott wrestles at Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee is at Abbotsford/Colby.
