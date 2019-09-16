MENOMONIE — The Chi-Hi girls golf team finished in a three-way tie for fifth place on Monday in a Big Rivers Conference matchup hosted by Menomonie at Tanglewood Greens.
The Cardinals shot a 222, even with Menomonie and Eau Claire North as River Falls (186) edged Hudson (188) for the top team spot.
Kaleigh Ripley led Chi-Hi with a 52, followed closely by Rachel Fransway at 53. Sydney Trinrud carded a 58 and Brystal Roshell shot a 59 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals.
Hudson's Paige Hillman shot a 39 to earn medalist honors.
The Cardinals and the rest of the conference are back in action on Tuesday at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire.