NEW RICHMOND — Courtney Fisher shot a 98 lead the Chi-Hi girls golf team at a Division 1 sectional in New Richmond on Monday.
Fisher shot a 49 on both the front and back halves of the course in taking 19th place.
None of the three golfers— Fisher, Kaleigh Ripley and Rachel Fransway — for Chi-Hi advanced to the state tournament held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Oct. 8-9.
Ripley finished in 32nd with a 105 and Fransway took 40th with a score of 113.
Fransway shot a 60 over the first nine holes and then finished strong with a 53 over the final nine.
Lexi Meade of Eau Claire Memorial had the top individual score shooting a 78. Meade along with Eau Claire North’s Sydney Brown took two of the three individual qualifying spots for the state tournament.
New Richmond and Onalaska took the top two team finishes to advance to state.
Prep Girls Tennis
At Menomonie, Marah Dunham got the lone victory for Chi-Hi girls tennis team in a Division 1 subsectional on Monday.
Dunham got a win in the No. 3 singles spot over Menomonie’s Corinne O’Dell with a score of 6-3, 6-1. Later Dunham fell to Isy Thapar of Eau Claire Memorial (6-0, 6-0).
Claire Walter fell in the No. 1 singles spot 6-0, 6-0 to Eau Claire Memorial’s Haya Dodin. Mikayla Runge was defeated 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles by Olivia Leipnitz of Menomonie.
At No. 4 Catelyn Swensen fell to Menomonie’s Lauren Flaschenreim 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles play, the No. 1 team for the Cardinals of Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner fell 6-0, 6-0 to Lindsey Johnson and Lexi Hastings of Menomonie.
The No. 2 team of Sammie Riedel and Maddie Schmidley was defeated 6-0, 6-1 by Laura Douglas and Quinn Winkowski of Hudson and the team of Maria Friedel and Chloe Adams went down 6-0, 6-1 to Hudson’s team of Rose Giblin and Morgan Miller.
