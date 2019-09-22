The Chi-Hi girls swimming team earned the team championship at its home invitational on Saturday afternoon at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
The Cardinals finished the day with 372.5 points, beating out Rice Lake (306) and Rhinelander (305) for the top spot.
Chi-Hi won three events with Sydnea Berg swimming to victory in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes, 5.53 seconds, Peyton Watson winning the 500 freestyle in 5:26.53 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Berg, Grace Polhamus, Rebecca Adams and Watson earning their win in 3:49.64.
Adams (200 individual medley), Watson (100 fly) and the 200 medley relay team of Adams, Emma Schneider, Watson and Polhamus each grabbed second place finishes with Berg (100 freestyle) and Adams (100 backstroke) taking third in their respective events.
Polhamus was fourth in the 50 and 100 freestyle events while Megan Edland was fourth in the 500 freestyle and Emma Schneider came home fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Hailey Golden earned sixth-place finishes in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke while Ella Spitz was sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Volleyball
Chi-Hi 4-1 at Waupun
At Waupun, the Cardinals defeated Brillion (25-12, 25-17), Appleton West (21-25, 25-22, 15-11), Waupun (25-22, 25-21) and Randolph (24-26, 25-21, 17-15) and fell to Wabeno (9-25, 20-25) at a tournament.
Sami Perlberg led the way for the Cardinals (13-10) with 22 kills as a part of a balanced effort up front. Jennah Johnson had 19 kills, Jazmine Johnson added 14 kills, Theresa Nichols had 13 kills while Madie Gardow and Jayden Hodgson had 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
Maddy Bauer served seven aces while Isabelle Eslinger added six. Ella Hutzler and Sami Perlberg had 41 and 40 digs, respectively.
McDonell wins Diocesan Tournament
At McDonell, the Macks won the Diocesan Tournament after winning four of five matches on the day.
The Macks beat Eau Claire Regis (25-19, 25-23), Wausau Newman (25-22, 25-22), Marshfield Columbus (23-25, 25-21, 15-6) and Stevens Point Pacelli (25-15, 25-12) and were defeated by , La Crosse Aquinas (25-16, 17-25, 13-15).
Olivia Mlsna had 58 digs while Lauryn Deetz added 23 digs for the Macks (19-5), Maggie Craker had 14 aces, 15 kills, 94 assists and 58 digs while Ella Haley chipped in with eight aces and 17 kills. Sidney Rice had 23 kills, Shanen Rice had 32 digs and Kait Ortmann finished with 15 kills. Destiny Baughman had eight aces and 32 kills with Marley Hughes registering 14 kills.
Bloomer 3-1 at Husky invite
At Eau Claire, the Blackhawks beat Eau Claire Memorial (18-25, 25-23, 15-11), Elk Mound (25-18, 25-21) and New Richmond (19-25, 25-20, 16-14) while falling to Osceola (19-25, 21-25) at an invite hosted by Eau Claire North.
Larissa Fossum had a team-high 26 kills for Bloomer, followed by Emma Krejci (17) and Lexi Post (15). Rylie Jarr and Jordan Klima had 37 and 31 assists, respectively, while Klima also had seven aces.
Josie Kostner led Bloomer with 36 digs while Jarr was second with 24.