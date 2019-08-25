EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi girls swimming 400-yard medley relay team of Rebecca Adams, Emma Schneider, Peyton Watson and Sydnea Berg finished in second place on Saturday at the Eau Claire Memorial Relay meet.
The team finished the event with a time of four minutes, 14.42 seconds to finish runner-up.
The 400 freestyle teams of Marissa Renaud, Aliyah Anderson, Kira Isenberger and Annika Topritzhofer and Adams, Berg, Grace Polhamus and Watson each finished fifth. So did the 850 freestyle relay of Megan Couture, Cora Knight-Hamm, Sophia Bluemke and Watson. Also finishing fifth was the 300 backstroke team of Megan Edland, Topritzhofer and Adams.
As a team Chi-Hi was fifth with 222 team points as Minnetonka (Minn.) and Madison Memorial finished in a tie atop the standings with 348 points apiece.
Chi-Hi returns to the pool on Thursday at D.C. Everest.
Football
New Auburn 36, Mercer/Butternut 6
At Mercer, the Trojans scored a pair of touchdowns in the first and second quarters to set the tone in an 8-man victory over Mercer/Butternut.
Caleb Edinger had a team-high 94 rushing yards for New Auburn (1-0). Domonic Johnson ran for 73 yards and two scores, Nick Walker had 63 yards and a touchdown while Michael Pederson and Tristen Harder found the end zone on scoring runs as well.
Overall New Auburn ran for 354 yards in a dominant victory.
The Trojans host Mellen on Friday.