Chi-Hi senior goaltender Jaden Hoople tied the program's career wins record between the pipes on Friday as the Cardinals scored a 4-3 nonconference win over Reedsburg on Friday.
Hoople stopped 18 shots as he moved into a tie with Josh Bill for the career wins mark at 54. Bill had a 54-31-2 record for the Cardinals from 1991-94.
Sawyer Bowe scored — with an assist given to Blake Trippler — about 12 minutes into the second period to give Chi-Hi (12-6-1) a 3-2 lead, one it would hold the remainder of the game.
Isaac Lindstrom tallied an unassisted goal less than two minutes later to go up two scores.
Isaac Frenette opened the scoring in the first with the assist given to Jack Schimmel. Brady Fixmer's power-play goal about six minutes into the second tied the game at two apiece. Owen Krista and Bowe assisted on the Fixmer score.
Reedsburg (13-3-2) goalie Cooper Oakes had 26 saves.
Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
New Auburn 76, Birchwood 49
At New Auburn, the Trojans routed the Bobcats in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Six players finished with at least eight points for the Trojans as they picked up their second conference win of the week after beating Bruce 58-35 on Tuesday.
Nick Walker led the way with 19 points for the Trojans (5-9, 4-4) and was one of four players in double figures. Michael Pederson scored 17 points, Tristen Harder added 13 and Ethan Patz finished with 10.
Ethan Harder and Caleb Edinger scored nine and eight points, respectively, as New Auburn raced out to a 36-20 halftime lead before pulling away from a Bobcats team that entered Friday second in the East Lakeland standings.
"We are playing really well right now," New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said. "(We are) starting to gel at the right time of the year."
Matthew Marcinske had 17 for Birchwood (10-3, 5-2).
New Auburn plays at Gilmanton on Monday.
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
At Chetek, the Blackhawks pulled away for a Heart O'North win over the Bulldogs.
John Bleskacek scored 19 points and was joined in double figures by Bradley Sarauer (11) and Caleb Ruf (10) for Bloomer (12-2, 9-1).
Kyle Bilodeau scored 12 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (3-11, 3-7).
Bloomer plays at Osceola on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Altoona 50, McDonell 43
At McDonell, the Macks fell to the Railroaders in a Western Cloverbelt Conference contest.
Maggie Craker scored 17 points to lead McDonell (8-10, 6-6). Abby Wampler had nine and Hannah Sykora added five.
Averie Varsho made four 3-pointers and led Altoona (10-7, 9-3) with 18 points.
McDonell returns to the court Thursday when it hosts Eau Claire Regis.
Fall Creek 46, Cadott 43
At Fall Creek, the Hornets were edged in Western Cloverbelt matchup by the Crickets.
Paisley Kane scored 10 points to lead Cadott (7-9, 3-9). Jenna Sedlacek had nine and Jada Kowalczyk six.
Ariel Heuer led Fall Creek (8-6, 8-4) with 11 points.
Cadott has a nonconference game at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday.
Eau Claire Regis 69, Stanley-Boyd 45
At Stanley, the Ramblers defeated the Orioles in matchup of Western Cloverbelt teams.
Arianna Mason scored a team-high 18 points for the Orioles (4-13, 1-11) Marissa Gustafson added eight and Lily Hoel seven.
Eau Claire Regis (13-4, 11-1) got 29 points from Teryn Karlstad.
Stanley-Boyd has a home game against Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday.
Birchwood 37, New Auburn 35
At New Auburn, the Bobcats edged the Trojans in East Lakeland competition.
Nadia Rada led New Auburn (1-13, 1-8) with 12 points while Zoey Rada added eight.
Alyssa Langham scored 13 points for Birchwood (9-6, 7-1).
New Auburn plays at Gilmanton on Monday.
Wrestling
Hayward/Northwood 42, Bloomer/Colfax 40
At Hayward, the Raptors fell by two points at the Heart O'North Conference duals.
Alex Poirier (113 pounds) and Julio Hernandez (120) earned pinfall wins to start the match off for the Raptors. Luke Blanchard also picked up a major decision win at 106 pounds. Bloomer/Colfax also picked up four forfeit wins.
Bloomer/Colfax returns to the mat on Saturday, Feb. 2 in the Heart O'North Conference tournament at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.