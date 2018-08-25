EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi's Ella Behling took second overall for the Cardinal cross country team on Saturday at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational.
Behling finished the race in 20 minutes, 14.4 seconds for the Cardinals as Osceola's Lauren Ellefson won in 20:05.3. Freshman Haley Mason took seventh for Chi-Hi in 20:24.6. Hannah Sillman (41st), Gabrielle Sweitzer (49th) and Tess Pitsch (55th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Cardinals as the team was eighth with 148 points. Hudson won the girls team title with 81 points.
Ryan Beranek finished 43rd to lead the Chi-Hi boys. Logan Scott (49th), Noah Graffunder (50th), Noah McGivern (63rd) and Josh Gienapp (70th) were the other scoring runners for Chi-Hi as the Cardinals ended up 10th in team scoring with 268 points.
Eau Claire Memorial won the team title with 49 points and La Crosse Logan's Zach Slevin ran to victory individually in 16:19.6.
Volleyball
McDonell takes 12th at UW-Stout Sprawl
At Menomonie, the Macks finished in 12th place out of 40 teams at the UW-Stout Sprawl.
McDOnell defeated Barron (25-14, 25-17) and fell to Mosinee (9-25, 25-22, 8-15) and Ellsworth (25-19, 23-25, 14-16) to finish the two-day tournament with a 3-4 record.
Carly Jenson had 42 kills, 34 digs and nine aces for the Macks. Amber Thaler had 43 kills and 37 digs and Rachel Smiskey had eight block kills.
Shanen Rice led the team with 89 digs and Maggie Craker had 55 to go with nine block kills.
Ella Haley had 37 digs and six aces for McDonell.
The Macks play at the La Crosse Aquinas tournament next Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Three Lakes 2, McDonell/Regis 2
At Casper Park, the Saints were blanked by the Bluejays.
McDonell/Regis (2-2) returns to action at home on Tuesday against Barron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.