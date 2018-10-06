EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi sophomore Ella Behling ran to a second-place finish on Saturday morning at the Old Abe Invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial.
Behling finished the race in 19 minutes, 33.2 seconds to take runner-up to Hudson's Rachel Ball (19:20.6) in the race. Haley Mason finished 12th and Hannah Sillman came home 26th as well for the Cardinals, who were fifth in the team standings with 114 points.
Lydia Fish finished 31st to lead the McDonell girls as the Macks were 12th with 313 points. Hudson won the girls team championship with 79 points, one better than Menomonie in second (80).
McDonell's Charlie Bleskachek finished 16th while Joe Thaler and Sean Craker were 20th and 21st, respectively, for the Macks in the boys race. As a team McDonell was eighth with 191 points. Ryan Beranek came home 27th to lead the Chi-Hi boys as they were 10th (246) as a team.
Eau Claire Memorial (39) won the team title in the boys race and D.C. Everest's Isaiah Winowiski (16:26.5) won the race.
McDermond leads Stanley-Boyd at Colby
At Colby, Stanley-Boyd's Dalton McDermond finished in 19th place to lead the Oriole boys at the Colby/Abbotsford Invitational.
McDermond took 19th with a time of 18:49.5 as Stanley-Boyd took eighth as a team with 236 points. Blaine Brenner was 34th for the Orioles as La Crosse Logan's Zach Slevin won the race (17:32.4). Cadott's Steven Pfeiffer finished 55th to lead Cadott with the Hornets taking 11th (296) as a team.
Medford won the boys team title with 58 points.
Meadow Barone came home 39th for the Cadott girls as both they and Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete in the girls race. Stanley-Boyd's Jade Frederickson (65th) was the lone runner for the Orioles.
Loyal's Savannah Schley won the race in 20:11.9 and Medford (34) won the girls team championship.
Football
Mountain Iron-Buhl (Minn.) 76, McDonell 20
At Cameron, the Macks fell in a nine-man matchup.
Tanner Opsal was 16 of 29 for 247 passing yards and three touchdowns with Trevor Rihn, Chase Berg and Dale Tetrault. Rihn led the team with 110 yards receiving while Tetrault added 81 and Adam Thalacker caught eight passes for 53 yards.
Mountain Iron-Buhl ran for 323 yards in the win.
McDonell plays at Oakfield on Friday.
Volleyball
McDonell finishes 3-2 at La Crosse Logan tourney
At La Crosse, the Macks won three of five matches at a tournament hosted by La Crosse Logan.
The Macks defeated Lewiston-Altura (Minn.) (25-23, 14-25, 16-14) and Prairie Du Chien twice (25-5, 25-14) (26-24, 25-22) while falling to Wisconsin Dells (17-25, 23-25) and Lewiston-Altura (25-21, 15-25, 8-15).
Carly Jenson had 25 kills for the Macks (22-15) while Rachel Smiskey added 24 kills to go with eight blocks. Maggie Craker led McDonell with 80 assists while chipping in with 23 digs. Olivia Mlsna had 30 digs and Ella Haley and Kate Ortmann had eight and six aces, respectively.
McDonell plays at Loyal on Tuesday in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup.
Bloomer 4-0 on first day of Heart O'North tournament
At Cumberland, the Blackhawks defeated Spooner, Hayward, Northwestern and Cumberland on the first day of the Heart O'North Conference tournament.
Grace Post led Bloomer with 34 kills while Jessica Barr added 26. Chloee Swartz had a team-high 56 assists, Bailey McConaughey had 30 digs and Barr had a team-best 12 aces.
Bloomer plays Ladysmith, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Barron on Thursday in Chetek in the second half of the conference tourney.
Boys Soccer
Three Lakes 2, McDonell/Regis 1
At Three Lakes, the Saints were edged by the Bluejays.
John Wampler tied the game for the Saints with a goal in the second half before a late goal from Three Lakes would be the difference.
McDonell/Regis plays at Altoona on Monday in a game hosted at Bollinger Fields in Eau Claire.
