HUDSON — Chi-Hi sophomore Ella Behling ran to victory on Tuesday at the Hudson cross country invitational.
Behling finished the race with a time of 20 minutes, 21.3 seconds to edge Hudson’s Emma Filipiak by a little more than one second (20:22.5) for the individual championship.
As a team the Cardinals finished in fourth place as senior Hannah Sillman was 25th and senior Signe Anderson took 33rd as the other top finishers for the Cardinals, who had 126 team points. The host Raiders won the team championship with 47 points, four in front of Menomonie (51) for first.
Ben LeMay finished 22nd in the boys race to lead the way for the Cardinals. Christian Aronsen and Noah Graffunder were 24th and 25th, respectively, as well for Chi-Hi as the team was sixth with 148 team points. Hudson picked up the boys team title as well with 18 points, led by race winner Anthony Weeks (16:58.5).
McDonell’s Bleskachek wins at Cadott
At Cadott, Charlie Bleskachek won the boys race at the Cadott invite.
Blesakchek won the race with a time of 17:21.4, fewer than 10 seconds in front of Owen-Withee’s Jacob Seidel for first.
Joe Thaler finished third and Sean Craker was 11th for the Macks as they finished second to Marathon (79) in the team standings with 92 points. Cadott tied Eau Claire Immanuel for eighth as a team (214), led by James Pfeiffer in 23rd place. Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete with Dalton McDermond leading the Orioles by finishing 14th. Jack Porter was 83rd for Lake Holcombe as the Chieftains also ran incomplete.
Lake Holcombe’s Orianna Lebal finished second to lead the Chieftains in the girls race. Lebal concluded the race in 20:29.6 with Marathon’s Julianna Thurs winning (19:56.6). Mya Warwick was 16th as well for Lake Holcombe as the Chieftains ran incomplete.
McDonell was third in the team standings with 89 points, led at the front by Lydia Fish (sixth), Ann David (14th) and Ellie Eckes (24th). Meadow Barone finished 27th for Cadott, who took ninth as a team (233). Jade Fredrickson was 58th for Stanley-Boyd with the Orioles running incomplete.
Marathon (43) won the team title as Phillips (70) was second.
Bloomer’s Michaelsen second at Barron
At Barron, Cole Michaelsen finished runner-up as the Bloomer boys took second as a team at the Bloomer Invitational.
Michaelsen finished with a time of 16:32.2, a little more than two seconds behind race winner Matthew Marcinske of Birchwood. Alex Conrad was fourth, Austin Thur finished 11th and Jaden Halom was 17th for a Bloomer squad that finished with 62 team points. Rice Lake won the team championship with 49 points.
Remington Robey was 115th for New Auburn, who ran incomplete.
Sammy Buchholtz (28th) and Grace Anderson (30th) led the Bloomer girls, who were sixth as a team (184) with Hayward (46) winning the team title. Flambeau’s Rachel Lawton won the race in 19:53.8.
McKenzie Frank was 105th for New Auburn with the team running incomplete.
Girls Golf
Chi-Hi sixth at Lake Hallie
At Lake Hallie, the Cardinals finished sixth at a team at a Big Rivers Conference event.
Grace Reiter and Abby Kadlec each carded 50s to lead the Cardinals while Courtney Fisher and Rachel Fransway each finished with a 52.
River Falls won the team championship with 171 points while Eau Claire North’s Sydney Brown shot a 32 to earn medalist honors.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday in a conference meet at Menomonie.
Boys Soccer
Baldwin-Woodville 4, McDonell/Regis 1
At Baldwin, the Saints were topped by the Blackhawks.
Gavin Bowe scored the lone goal of the game for McDonell/Regis on an assist from Myles Fish.
McDonell/Regis plays at Washburn on Friday.
Girls Tennis
Chi-Hi 4, Eau Claire North 3
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals edged the Huskies in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Chi-Hi picked up a pair of wins in singles and doubles competition. No. 3 singles Marah Dunham and No. 4 Catelyn Swenson each earned straight set wins, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Sammie Riedel and Maddie Schmidley and the No. 3 team of Maria Friedel and Chloe Adams.
The Cardinals host Menomonie on Thursday.
Volleyball
Chi-Hi 3, Hudson 1
At Hudson, the Cardinals scored a four-set Big Rivers Conference win over the Raiders (25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20).
Bayleigh Crawford had a team-high 13 kills for Chi-Hi (15-7, 2-1), followed by 12 from Caelan Givens and nine from Madie Gardow. Lydia Steinmetz had a team-best 40 assists, Sophie Heller and Lacey O'Donnell led the Cardinals with 31 and 25 digs, respectively. Heller also had two ace serves in the win.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
