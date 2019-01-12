HOLMEN — Chi-Hi's Addy Bengtson finished in a tie for third place overall on the vault to lead the Cardinal gymnastics team on Saturday at the McLellan Invite.
Bengtson finished with a score of 9.0 in the event, tied with Viroqua's Lydia Korn for the position. Overall Bengtson was ninth all-around (33.725), also earning seventh on the balance beam (8.85) and eighth in the floor exercise (9.125).
Riley Hinke was 16th all-around (31.85), including a 12th place finish on the uneven bars, and Paige Marshall was 17th all-around with a best finish of 12th on the balance beam.
As a team the Cardinals were fifth with a score of 125.375 points as Menomonee Falls/Germantown won the team championship with 136.250 points.
Chi-Hi hosts a triangular with Menomonie and Superior on Thursday.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax's Harmon, Best win at Ladysmith
At Ladysmith, Mitchel Harmon and Sawyer Best each finished in first place for Bloomer/Colfax at the Ladysmith invite.
Best was best at 132 pounds, winning all four of his matches with the final coming by a tight 3-2 decision over Cornell/Gilman's Sam Pickerign for the title. Harmon won at 138 pounds with four victories, three coming by pinfall before a decision win against Reedsville's Landon Kasper.
Bowen Rothbauer took third at 152 pounds and Luke Blanchard was fifth at 106 pounds.
Pickerign was 3-1 on the day for the Wolfpack while Spencer Kraus was runner-up at 160 pounds. Bloomer/Colfax (183.5 points) and Cornell/Gilman (172.5) were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the team standings as Cumberland (403) claimed the team championship.
Cornell/Gilman hosts Cameron on Thursday in Cornell while Bloomer/Colfax is off until hosting Flambeau on Jan. 22 at Bloomer.
