The Chi-Hi girls tennis team had one individual and two doubles teams win three of their five matches over the two-day Altoona invitational on Thursday and Friday.
Marah Dunham finished 3-2 at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals while the top two doubles teams also posted winning marks as No. 1 Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner and No. 2 Chloe and Madi Adams were 3-2 in their respective competitions.
The No. 3 doubles team of Alaina Steinmetz and Sydney Stoll were 2-1 in doubles competition while No. 3 singles Kaitlyn Buckli finished 2-2.
Chi-Hi is off until hosting Hudson next Thursday in its Big Rivers Conference opener.