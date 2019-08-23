{{featured_button_text}}

The Chi-Hi girls tennis team had one individual and two doubles teams win three of their five matches over the two-day Altoona invitational on Thursday and Friday.

Marah Dunham finished 3-2 at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals while the top two doubles teams also posted winning marks as No. 1 Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner and No. 2 Chloe and Madi Adams were 3-2 in their respective competitions.

The No. 3 doubles team of Alaina Steinmetz and Sydney Stoll were 2-1 in doubles competition while No. 3 singles Kaitlyn Buckli finished 2-2.

Chi-Hi is off until hosting Hudson next Thursday in its Big Rivers Conference opener.

