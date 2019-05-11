Brett Elkin shot a 79 on Saturday to lead the way for the Chi-Hi boys golf team at its home invitational hosted at Lake Wissota Golf.
Elkin finished eight over for the tournament and finished ninth as Rice Lake's Simon Cuskey earned medalist honors with a 72.
Alex Nelson shot an 82, Connor Albright carded an 88 and Ian Olson shot an 89 to round out the scoring golfers for Chi-Hi, who finished fifth as a team with a 338.
Rice Lake won the team title with a 309, four strokes in front of Eau Claire Memorial.
McDonell/Regis fifth at Stanley-Boyd invite
At Cadott, the Saints finished fifth as a team at an invitational hosted by Stanley-Boyd.
McDonell/Regis finished the day with a team score of 355, one stroke behind Eleva-Strum in fifth place as Durand (332) won the championship. Cadott (395) was 10th and Stanley-Boyd (422) finished 13th.
Fletcher Theisen and Myles Fish led the way for the Saints, each finishing with an 86. Adam Waldusky shot an 89 and Isaac Petersilka carded a 94 for McDonell/Regis. Zak Schofield and Cole Sopiarz each shot a 92 for Cadott with Sam Briggs (104) and Brant Bowe (107) rounding out the scoring golfers for the Hornets.
Milo Koenig had a team-best 97 for Stanley-Boyd, followed by Mason Femlee (108), Hunter Metzner (108) and Garrett Sonnentag (109).
Thorp's Alex Tyznik shot an 86 and Jon Slagoski carded a 95 as the Cardinals played as an incomplete team.
Eleva-Strum's Isaac Larrabee earned medalist honors with a 75.
Softball
Bloomer 10-13, Spooner 0-1
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks clinched at least a share of their fourth straight Heart O'North Conference title by sweeping the Rails in a doubleheader.
The Blackhawks scored five runs in the third as a part of a 10-0 win in six innings of game one. Shantelle Ruf homered and drove in three, Calley Olson had three hits including a double and drove in two, Isabella Jenneman had two hits including and double while Kenadi Poirier was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks for Bloomer.
Emily Kuehl struck out eight while allowing one hit in five innings in the circle.
A five-run fourth and three-run fifth in game two sparked the Blackhawks to a 13-1 win in five innings.
Sammy Buchholtz was 4-for-4 and finished a triple short of the cycle, homering and doubling while driving in two and scoring four runs. Kenadi Poirier was 2-for-3 with four runs batted in, Rilee Luzinski had three hits and three RBIs, Kuehl was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ashley Poirier was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs batted in.
Olson struck out six while allowing an unearned run in six innings to get the win.
Bloomer plays at Northwestern on Tuesday and can clinch an outright conference title with a win or a loss by the Tigers in their final two games. Northwestern is also home against Spooner on Monday.
Thorp finishes 1-1 at Slamfest
At Thorp, the Cardinals split a pair of games at the Gilman-Thorp Slamfest as Thorp defeated Spencer 11-1 in five innings and fell to Stevens Point Pacelli 5-4.
Brooklynn Anderson struck out two in five innings in the victory over the Rockets. Danielle Stroinski had three hits including a double and two runs batted in while Alexa Hanson was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs batted in.
The Cardinals nearly dug out of a 5-0 hole in the defeat to Pacelli, scoring a combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Stroinski and Kaytlyn Stunkel each had three hits, Hailey Zurakowski and Kaitlyn Tyznik had two hits apiece for Thorp.
Baseball
Stevens Point 14-9, Chi-Hi 6-7
At Casper Park, the Cardinals led in each game but fell in a doubleheader to the Panthers.
Chi-Hi raced out to a 5-0 lead after two innings before the Panthers responded in a big way to score 14 of the final 15 runs in a 14-6 win. Dane Weiland had three hits including a double and drove in two. Luke Schemenauer was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Riley Fried had a pair of doubles and scored a run.
Dayne Hoyord was 4-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers and scored three runs for the Panthers.
Chi-Hi led early 2-1 before the Panthers scored four in the third and added four in the sixth of a 9-7 win in the second game.
Schemenauer was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in while Weiland finished 2-for-3 for the Cardinals. Nolan Hutzler had one double and one RBI for Chi-Hi.
Austin Beyer was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers.
Chi-Hi hosts River Falls on Tuesday.
Spooner 1-10, Bloomer 0-0
At Spooner, the Blackhawks were blanked twice in a Heart O'North doubleheader against the Rails.
One fourth-inning run was the difference for Spooner in the first game, a 1-0 win. Leif Iverson and Ethan Rothbauer each had a hit and stolen base for the Blackhawks. Cole Schwab struck out eight in six innings in defeat.
Spooner scored two runs in the second and five in the fourth to break open the second game, a 10-0 win in five innings.
Trent Tozer had the lone hit for the Blackhawks.