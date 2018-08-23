Courtney Fisher shot a 92 to finish in fifth place individually to lead the Chi-Hi girls golf team at the Chi-Hi Invitational on Thursday at Lake Wissota Golf Course.
Fisher led the charge for the Cards as they were sixth as a team with a 429. Eau Claire Memorial shot a 380 as a team to edge River Falls by one stroke for the team championship. Lexi Meade of Eau Claire Memorial carded a 72 to earn medalist honors for the fourth year in a row at the invite.
Rachel Fransway shot a 103, Kaileigh Ripley finished with a 111 and Faith Ford had a 123 for the Cardinals for a new-look Chi-Hi team that graduated several seniors from a season ago but have been impressing coach Rick Silloway.
“It was like starting over,” Silloway said of the turnover. “I didn’t know what to expect but everybody that’s on the team are really hard workers and they want to improve. There’s some that are beginners but they all want to improve so much so it’s really cool to see their work ethic is really good.”
Chi-Hi returns to action on Monday with a Big Rivers Conference matchup at River Falls.
Boys Soccer
McDonell/Regis 5, Spooner 0
At Casper Park, the Saints shut out the Rails.
Evan Cook had a hat trick to lead McDonell/Regis (2-1-0) while Bill Wampler and Gavin Bowe each had a goal.
John Farrow and Bowe each added an assist in the victory.
McDonell/Regis hosts Three Lakes on Saturday.
Football
Wausau Newman 48, McDonell 20
At Wausau, the Macks fell to the Fighting Cardinals in an 8-man matchup.
Wausau Newman (2-0) jumped out to a 41-0 lead in the first half before the Macks (0-2) outscored them 20-7 after the break.
Eli Swoboda ran for 103 yards for McDonell, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Swoboda also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kendren Gullo in the third quarter and threw a 1-yard touchdown score to Adam Waldusky late in the game.
Ben Bates threw for 293 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as the Fighting Cardinals tallied 383 yards on 24 plays in the first half, scoring on its first five possessions with two of those scores on the first play of the drive.
McDonell returns to action on Thursday, Aug. 30 against Florence at D.C. Everest.
