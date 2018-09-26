WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Chi-Hi golfers Courtney Fisher, Rachel Fransway and Kaleigh Ripley each advanced to next week's Division 1 sectionals by virtue of strong finishes at regionals on Wednesday afternoon at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Fisher finished 14th by shooting a 100 while Fransway and Ripley each carded 101s and were tied for 16th. The trio earned three of four individual transfer spots dedicated to players on teams that finish outside the top four in team standings.
Chi-Hi was fifth as a team with a 423 as Onalaska (367), Stevens Point (368), Wisconsin Rapids (403) and Tomah (404) were the four teams to advance. Faith Ford shot a 121 and Grace Reiter carded a 124 to round out the competitors for Chi-Hi.
Division 1 sectionals will be held next Monday at New Richmond Golf Course.
Stanley-Boyd's Green finishes 36th in D2 regional
At Solon Springs, Bella Green shot a 155 to finish in 36th place on Wednesday for the Orioles at a Division 2 regional hosted by Northwestern at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs.
