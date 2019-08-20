The Chi-Hi girls tennis team split two matches at a home event on Tuesday, defeating Holmen 5-2 and falling to Superior 4-3 at Chi-Hi.
No. 2 Maria Friedel and No. 3 Kaitlyn Buckli had unbeaten days in singles competition while the No. 2 doubles team of Chloe Adams and Madi Adams also earned victories in both of their contests.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ashley Hanley and Alexis Zenner and the No. 3 doubles team of Sydney Stoll and Genevieve Brehmer were 1-1 on the day.
Chi-Hi competes in a two-day tournament in Altoona on Thursday and Friday.
Monday
Girls Golf
Fransway leads Chi-Hi at Husky invite
At Eau Claire, Rachel Fransway shot a 110 to lead the Cardinals at the Husky invite hosted at Mill Run Golf Course.
Kaleigh Ripley shot a 112, Marley Sterling carded a 120 and Sydney Trinrud finished with a 121 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals, who were seventh as a team with a 463.
River Falls won the team title with a 377 while River Falls' Hannah Harper earned medalist honors with a 79.