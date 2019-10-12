EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi's Haley Mason finished in sixth place overall on Saturday morning at the Old Abe Invitational girls cross country race at South Middle School.
Mason completed the course with a time of 19 minutes, 51.2 seconds as Hudson's Rachel Ball (18:40.7) ran to victory. Teammate Ella Behling was close behind Mason in eighth, finishing in 19:57.0 as the Cardinals were seventh as a team with 166 points. Brooklyn Sandvig (35th), Tess Pitsch (57th) and Gabrielle Sweitzer (60th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Cardinals as Menomonie (61) beat Eau Claire Memorial (79) for the top team spot.
McDonell was 16th in the girls team standings with 471 points, led by Ellie Eckes (61st), Ann David (84th) and Elise Bormann (96th).
The McDonell boys team finished 10th as a team (234) with Chi-Hi taking 13th (368). Dan Anderson was the top finishing Mack runner by coming home in 15th place (17:14.2). Joe Thaler finished 23rd, Luke Newton was 51st and Max Hauser came home 57th.
Ben LeMay led the Cardinals with his 37th place finish while Kansas Smith and Logan Scott were 72nd and 76th, respectively.
Hudson's Tony Weeks won the race (16:17.8) and River Falls (60) won the team championship.
Volleyball
McDonell fifth at Altoona invite
At Altoona, the Macks finished 3-2 to take fifth place out of 15 teams.
McDonell defeated Hudson (25-16, 25-13), Colfax (25-15, 25-23) and Altoona (25-18, 25-14) and fell to Saint Croix Central (20-25, 27-29) and Eau Claire North (19-25, 16-25).
Olivia Mlsna had 59 digs while Lauryn Deetz added six aces for the Macks. Maggie Craker had seven aces, 88 assists and 39 digs and Ella Haley chipped in with 34 digs,
The McDonell front row of Destiny Baughman (28 kills), Kait Ortmann (24 kills), Sidney Rice (23 kills) and Rachel Smiskey (19 kills) led the team at the net.
Chi-Hi went 0-4 at the tournament, falling to Cadott (19-25, 22-25), Hudson (27-25, 21-25, 11-15), Elk Mound (25-21, 24-26, 1-15) and Altoona (18-25, 18-25).
Isabelle Eslinger had six aces and 16 digs for the Cardinals. Madie Gardow and Sami Perlberg had 23 and 22 kills, respectively, while Jazmine Johnson added 19. Maddy Bauer had 76 assist for the Cardinals.