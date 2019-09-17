RICE LAKE — Chi-Hi sophomore Haley Mason finished in third place among large school runners on Tuesday at the Rice Lake Invitational hosted at the UW-Eau Claire Barron County campus.
Mason finished the race in 20 minutes, 56.6 seconds as Hudson's Rachel Ball (19:58.2) and Osceola's Rachel Uldrich (20:43.1) were first and second, respectively.
Brooklyn Sandvig finished 18th, Lydia Fish came home 33rd, Tess Pitsch was 36th and Gabrielle Sweitzer was 37th as the Cardinals were fifth as a team with 124 points, one behind Amery for fourth as Menomonie (60) won.
The McDonell (166) and Bloomer (203) girls teams finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the small schools race as Glenwood City (34) rolled to the title.
Ellie Eckes led the Macks by taking 11th place with Ann David 27th, Elise Bormann 35th, Anna Geissler 48th and Aly Herr 69th. Vanessa Jenneman led Bloomer in 26th while Kylie Culver (41st), Maggie Sarauer (53rd), Emily Freagon (54th) and Grace Anderson (56th) were the other scoring runners for the 'Hawks. Flambeau's Kristen Lawton won the girls small school race in 21:06.8.
Benjamin Lemay finished 22nd in the large schools boys race to lead the Chi-Hi boys to a ninth place finish as a team (209). Ryan Beranek (39th), Noah Graffunder (44th), Kansas Smith (49th), and Christian Crumbaker (55th) were the top-five scoring runners for the Cardinals as Amery's Andrew Carlson (18:01.5) won the large schools boys race and Osceola (35) won the team championship.
McDonell (211) and Bloomer (218) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the small schools boys race as a team with Elk Mound (39) rolling to the team championship.
Dan Anderson came home in seventh place with a time of 18:24.1 for the Macks while Joe Thaler was 15th. Caleb Thornton (63rd), Max Hauser (64th) and Luke Newton (65th) rounded out the scoring runners for McDonell. Jaden Halom led the Bloomer boys by taking 14th place. He was followed by Jaden Ryan (43rd), Parker Ruff (51st), Evan Rogge (54th) and Dominick Meisner (56th). Solon Springs' Owen Dickenson won the race in 17:15.2.
Volleyball
Stanley-Boyd 3, Spencer 0
At Spencer, the Orioles earned a straight-set victory over the Rockets (25-9, 25-21, 25-14).
Lily Hoel led Stanley-Boyd (3-8) with nine kills while Emily Brenner and Teagan Becker added seven and six, respectively. Katie Licht had a team-high 21 digs in the win.