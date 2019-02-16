MADISON — Chi-Hi junior Ian Olson set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event on Saturday at the Division 1 state boys swimming championships at the UW-Natatorium.
Olson finished in seventh place in the race with a time of 59.28 seconds, an improvement of nearly one second from his time of 1:00.13 from last weekend's sectionals. Olson breaks the previous record that was held by Austin Byrd of 59.70 from 2011.
Olson finished 19th in the event at state a season ago but capped his second trip to state with a podium finish.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Cooper Porzondek, Olson, Gabe Vargas and Matt Blake finished in 19th place with a time of 1:30.75.
"Every guy swam their best time today," Chi-Hi coach Eric Olson said. "It is extremely hard to swim faster after coming off of taper for sectionals. These guys wanted it today and they got it."
Chi-Hi finished 29th as a team with 12 points as Madison West (314) won the championship.
"Another plus for us was the way the community reached out to help us when the weather hit us," coach Olson said. "Our boys were able to swim every off day because the YMCA opened their pool for our guys to work. There were a lot of teams in the area that did not have the opportunities our guys had."
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Regis 81, Stanley-Boyd 71
At Eau Claire, the Orioles fell in a Western Cloverbelt shootout with the Ramblers.
LJ Schmelzer led Stanley-Boyd (4-15, 3-11) with 25 points including five 3-pointers while Noah Gillingham added 22 points. Clayton Carlson finished with 12 and Jordan McKnight scored nine for Stanley-Boyd.
Cade Osborn scored 24 points, 16 coming in the second half for the Ramblers (12-8, 7-6).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Edgar on Monday.
Thorp 53, Fall Creek 40
At Thorp, the Cardinals defeated the Crickets in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Ethan Reis made five 3-pointers and led Thorp (12-9, 8-6) with 19 points. Isaac Soumis scored 11 and Ryan Stuckel had 10.
Joey Kinderman scored 14 to lead Fall Creek (12-7, 8-5).
Thorp plays a yet to be determined opponent in the Cloverbelt Crossover games on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.