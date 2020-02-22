2-22 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Olson sets new school record in 100-yard breaststroke at Division 1 state swim boys swim championships

MADISON — Ian Olson finished in ninth place in 100-yard breaststroke on Saturday for the Chi-Hi boys swim team at the WIAA Division 1 state championships at the UW-Natatorium, breaking his own school record in the process.

Olson finished ninth with a time of 58.95 seconds, bettering his seed time of 59.73 while also beating his previous record time of 59.28 from last year's state championships. Madison West's Charlie Feller won the race in 56.10.

Olson was also 22nd in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.18, an event won by Sun Prairie's Ben Wiegand in a new state record time of 20.16.

The relay team of Olson, Andrew Olson, Cooper Porzondek and Gabe Vargas took 18th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.56, improving on their seed time by nearly a second as Sun Prairie won the race in 1:23.22. Those same four Cardinal swimmers also took 21st in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.80, also an improvement from the seed time with Greenfield winning in 1:33.53.

Middleton won the team championship with 228 points and Chippewa Falls was 33rd with nine points.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 55, Oshkosh West 50

At Oshkosh, the Cardinals earned a nonconference victory.