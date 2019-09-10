EAU CLAIRE — Kaleigh Ripley shot a 47 to lead the way for the Chi-Hi girls golf team on Tuesday at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted at Wild Ridge Golf Course.
Ripley finished tied with Menomonie's Olivia Steinmetz and River Falls' Hannah Harper for third place overall as Hudson's Paige Hillman shot a 37 to earn medalist honors.
Eau Claire Memorial's Emmie Verhaagh finished second with a 46.
Rachel Fransway finished with a 52, Sydney Trinrud shot a 60 and Brystal Roshell carded a 68 as the Cardinals finished the day with a score of 227 as a team, good for sixth place. River Falls shot a 191 to take first place as a team.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday in a conference event at River Falls Golf Club.
Volleyball
Stevens Point 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Stevens Point, the Cardinals fell in straight sets to the Panthers (14-25, 12-25, 20-25).
Sami Perlberg led Chi-Hi (6-5) with six kills, followed by five from Jennah Johnson and four from Jayden Hodgson. Isabelle Eslinger and Maddy Bauer each had two aces while Alisia Palms and Perlberg had 15 and 10 digs, respectively.
Chi-Hi plays at Menomonie on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 1
At Loyal, the Orioles picked up a nonconference win over the Greyhounds in four sets (19-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-18).
Lily Hoel had a team-high 13 kills for Stanley-Boyd (2-2). Emily Brenner had nine kills and five blocks while Hannah Hause added nine kills in the victory.
Stanley-Boyd opens Western Cloverbelt play on Thursday at Thorp.
Lake Holcombe 3, Winter 2
At Winter, the Chieftains earned their first win of the season with a five-set East Lakeland Conference triumph over the Warriors (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 18-25, 15-12).
Leah Allard had 11 kills for the Chieftains (1-5, 1-2) while Josi Elmberg and Alycia Emmons had five and four kills, respectively. Jonae Toutant led the team with 23 aces, Emmons had six blocks and four aces while Paige Flater had 10 digs in the win.
Lake Holcombe hosts Birchwood on Thursday.