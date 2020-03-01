2-29 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Wingert, Hinke advance to Division 1 state gymnastics championships
Saturday Prep Roundup

2-29 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Wingert, Hinke advance to Division 1 state gymnastics championships

Riley Hinke

Hinke

EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi gymnasts Chloe Wingert and Riley Hinke punched their tickets to next weekend's Division 1 State Gymnastics Gymnastics Championships in Wisconsin Rapids with strong finishes at Saturday's sectional.

Wingert advanced to state all-around after a strong day, finishing fourth place all around with a combined score of 35.85 points as Marshfield's Gracie Holland (38.0) finished first.

Wingert tied Hinke for third place in the vault (9.35), fifth on the uneven bars (8.45), fifth on the balance beam (8.95) and fifth in the floor exercise (9.1).

Hinke finished in 12th place all-around (32.7).

Girls Basketball

Abby Zeman

Zeman

Northwestern 44, Bloomer 27

At Maple, the Tigers overcame a 22-15 halftime deficit to beat the Blackhawks for a Division 3 regional championship.

Abby Zeman led Bloomer (19-5) with six points.

Karsyn Jones and Brooke Ogren each scored 12 points for the Tigers (21-3).

Northwestern advances to face St. Croix Falls in the sectional semifinals next Thursday.

