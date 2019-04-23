The Chi-Hi softball team’s offense provided plenty of pop on Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep of Eau Claire Memorial by scores of 10-0 and 13-2 at Casper Park.
The Cardinals (7-2, 2-0) expanded upon a 3-0 lead by scoring five times in the fourth inning in the first game. Chi-Hi added two more in the fifth.
Mallory Sterling went 2-for-3 in game one with a triple, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Jayden Hodgson collected two hits, three RBIs and two runs. Abby Staves homered, drove in two and scored a run. Bayleigh Dresel and Hannah Aldrich each had two hits.
Sterling tossed a five-inning complete game with 11 strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
The onslaught continued in game two as the Cardinals hammered out 11 hits including home runs for Nicole Crumbaker and Ambrea Olson. Crumbaker drove in three and Olson plated two while Aldrich had three runs batted in. Dresel had two hits, two runs scored and two runs driven in while Staves and Palms each doubled for the Cardinals.
Crumbaker struck out 10 in a complete-game win.
McDonell 17, Eau Claire Regis 2 (3 inn.)
At Casper Park, the Macks (2-1, 2-1) punched across 11 runs in the first inning in a lopsided Western Cloverbelt win.
Marilyn Newton was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. She drove in a run and crossed home three times.
Jessica Eisenreich went 2-for-2 with four runs batted in, while Maggie Craker had three RBIs and two runs scored. Shanen Rice scored three times and and Carly Jenson twice.
Craker threw three innings getting six punchouts with zero earned runs on just one hit.
Bloomer 11, Hayward 1 (5 inn.)
At Hayward, the Blackhawks rolled past the Hurricanes in Heart O’North play.
Rilee Luzinski had three hits and drove in five for Bloomer. Calley Olson added two hits including a double and Kenadi Poirier was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a run batted in.
Olson also struck out five in three hitless innings of relief to earn the win.
Altoona 14, Cadott 4
At Cadott, a combined 10 runs in the first two innings helped Altoona earn a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Calli Bremness was 2-for-3 with a triple and run batted in for Cadott (0-1, 0-1) while Olivia Goodman added two hits.
Karly Maurina had two hits, two runs scored, two runs batted in and a double for Altoona.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 19, Winter 4
At Cornell, a 12-run first inning set the tone in an East Lakeland Conference win for the Knights.
Jayda Turchen finished 2-for-2 with three runs batted in for the Knights (3-0, 3-0) while Lily Werner drove in two and Chianna Graves had an RBI in the win.
Abby Clark struck out five in two innings to earn the win in the circle.
Thorp 9, Osseo-Fairchild 4
At Thorp, the Cardinals scored six runs in the third inning of a Western Cloverbelt win over the Thunder.
Five players had two hits each for Thorp — Danielle Stroinski, Cassidy Stroinski, Kaitlyn Tyznik, Brooke Rosemeyer and Alexa Hanson — with Hanson doubling, Rosemeyer and Tyznik tripling and Tyznik also driving in three.
Tynzik also struck out 10 while allowing one earned run in seven innings in the circle for the Cardinals.
Baseball
Chi-Hi 6, Rice Lake 0
At Rice Lake, Nate Custer threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout in a Big Rivers Conference win.
Custer struck out seven in seven innings on a tidy 74 pitches for the Cardinals.
Luke Schemenauer was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in for Chi-Hi. Dane Weiland added three hits including two doubles and two runs batted in.
Eau Claire Regis 12, McDonell 0 (5 inn.)
At Casper Park, the Ramblers blanked the Macks in Western Cloverbelt action.
Noah Hanson had McDonell’s lone hit as the Ramblers scored a combined eight runs in the first two innings.
Cade Osborn had three hits, drove in three and doubled for the Ramblers.
Northwestern 3, Bloomer 1
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks fell to the Tigers in Heart O’North Conference play.
Connor Crane doubled for Bloomer while Cole Schwab struck out four in five innings pitched.
Bloomer grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Tigers tallied single runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 16, Winter 0 (5 inn.)
At Cornell, the Knights had 11 hits in an East Lakeland Conference win over the Warriors.
Jarred Jiskra struck out five in four innings to earn the win for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (2-1, 2-1).
Jiskra also had three hits and two runs batted in at the plate while Wyatt Viegut and Tate Sauerwein each had two hits and drove in three runs apiece.
Altoona 15, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)
At Cadott, the Railroaders earned a win in five innings over the Hornets.
Gavin Tegels had a hit for Cadott (0-2, 0-2).
Kyle Rasmussen was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and five runs batted in for the Railroaders.
Osseo-Fairchild 10, Thorp 5
At Osseo, the Cardinals fell to the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Osseo-Fairchild jumped to a 5-0 advantage after two innings of play before adding five in the sixth. Thorp scored a run apiece in the fourth and fifth before pushing across three in the seventh.
Ryan Stunkel was 4-for-4 for the Cardinals (0-5, 0-3) with two runs scored. Jack Syryczuk walked three times and crossed the plate twice.
Caden Boettcher and Carrett Koxlien each had two hits for the Thunder (5-2, 3-1).
Thorp plays at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Chi-Hi’s Elkin places fourth at Big Rivers Conference meet
At Eau Claire, Chi-Hi’s Brett Elkin tied for fourth at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at Wild Ridge Golf Course.
Elkin shot a 39, two strokes back of individual medalists Menomonie’s Grant Imsande and Eau Claire Memorial’s Billy Peterson.
The Cardinals placed fifth as a team with a score of 178. Hudson took the team title at 159.
Collin Albright shot a 44, Alex Nelson carded a 46 and Ian Olson finished with a 49 for Chi-Hi.
McDonell/Regis’ Petersilka ties for fifth
At Neillsville, Isaac Petersilka shot a 44 to tie with Neillsville/Loyal’s Ryan Peters and Thorp’s Alex Tyznik for fifth at a Cloverbelt Conference meet hosted at Neillsville Country Club.
Cadott’s Coy Bowe and McDonell/Regis’ Oliver Shakal and Adam Waldusky tied for eighth, each shooting a 45. Myles Fish finished with a 48 for the Saints while Zak Schofield (47), Cole Sopiarz (49) and Sam Briggs (53) rounded out the scorers for the Hornets.
Milo Koenig shot a 49 to lead the Orioles with Hunter Metzer (55), Carsen Hause (59) and Quintin Wellsandt (65) scoring for Stanley-Boyd.
Riley Fraknewicz shot a 46 and Jon Slagoski carded a 55 for Thorp.
Osseo-Fairchild’s Trent Trubshaw shot a 41 to earn medalist honors.
McDonell/Regis (182) finished third while Cadott (194) was fourth and Stanley-Boyd (228) was ninth as a team with Osseo-Fairchild (176) edging Neillsville/Loyal (178) for first.
Boys Tennis
Chi-Hi 5, River Falls 2
At River Falls, the Cardinals swept singles victories in a Big Rivers dual over the Wildcats.
No. 1 Sean Martin (6-1, 6-4), No. 2 Eli Marticorena (6-2, 6-1), No. 3 Zach Rohde (6-1, 6-1) and No. 4 Joe Gienapp (6-1, 6-2) were all victorious in straight-set singles action.
The No. 1 doubles team of Mitch Vanyo and Nick Mason also picked up a victory (6-2, 6-0) in convincing fashion.
Girls Soccer
Superior 4, Chi-Hi 1
At Superior, the Spartans earned a win over the Cardinals.
Erin Walpole scored all four goals for Superior.
Chi-Hi plays at River Falls on Thursday.
Regis/McDonell 11, Altoona 1
At Eau Claire, Teryn Karlstad scored five goals in a win.
Alison Haag added two goals with Hailey Chilson, Elena Bourget, Anna Daniels and Taylor Wolff each finding the net once.
Anna Allen made seven saves for Regis/McDonell.