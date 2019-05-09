The Chi-Hi softball team stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play with a doubleheader sweep over Eau Claire North on Thursday at Caspser Park by scores of 3-0 and 11-6.
Mallory Sterling threw a one-hit shutout in game one in which she walked one and struck out 12.
Jayden Hodgson drove in all three runs for the Cardinals (16-3, 10-0).
She had a run-scoring double in the first and a two-run single in the second. Sterling was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Chi-Hi led 4-3 through five innings in game two before adding two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to build a eight-run advantage.
The Huskies scored three times in the seventh before the game ended.
The Cardinal collected 17 hits in the win with Nicole Crumbaker and Hannah Aldrich each tallying three. Crumbaker had four runs batted in while Aldrich scored twice.
Sterling, Hodgson, Abby Staves, Ava Fries and Bayleigh Dresel each had two hits as Fries had a home run and Hodgson added a double and three runs batted in. Staves drove in two and Dresel scored twice.
McDonell 22, Eau Claire Regis 2 (3 inn.)
At Eau Claire, the Macks earned a three inning win over the Ramblers in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
McDonell had 12 hits and drew 11 walks.
Maggie Craker had two doubles and drove in six runs to pace the offense. Shanen Rice went 3-for-4 while Olivia Mlsna scored four times and had two runs batted in.
Cassie Sorensen plated three runs and crossed home three times while Jessica Eisenreich went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Carly Jenson scored three times while Kaitlyn Ortmann crossed the plate twice.
Craker had two strikeouts in three innings in the circle for McDonell (10-4, 10-2).
Cadott 24, Eau Claire Regis 0 (3 inn.)
At Altoona, the Hornets scored 19 runs in the first inning in a win over the Ramblers.
MaKenna Barone was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs batted and three runs scored. Megan Fasbender, Meadow Barone, Calli Bremness, Maddie Wahl and Liz Steffes each scored three runs. Jen Sonnentag and Meadow Barone also drove in three while Fasbender plated two. Sonnentag and Brooke Bremness both scored twice.
Calli Bremness didn't allow a hit and struck out five in three innings in the circle.
Baseball
Bloomer 3, Somerset 2 (8 inn.)
At Bloomer, Avery Macik’s run-scoring single in the eighth inning gave the Blackhawks a walk-off nonconference win over the Spartans.
Trent Tozer was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Leif Iverson had a hit, two stolen bases and scored twice to lead the Bloomer offense.
Connor Crane double in a two-hit day while Cole Schwab also had a two-base hit.
Iverson struck out three in 3.2 scoreless innings of relief for Bloomer (9-5).
Altoona 17, Cadott 2 (5 inn.)
At Altoona, the Railroaders pulled away from the Hornets with an 11-run fourth inning.
Nelson Wahl had two hits and a run scored for Cadott (2-8, 2-8).
Mason Poehls doubled, scored and drove in a run and Ben Steffes had a hit and plated a run.
Altoona got a 4-for-4 game from Jake Nelson. Nelson had two doubles, a triple, four runs batted in and three runs scored.
Track and Field
Hinzmann wins 200, triple jump at Boyceville
At Boyceville, Cadott’s Andy Hinzmann won the 200-meter dash and triple jump to lead the Hornets at the Larry Z Invitational.
Hinzmann finished in 24.21 seconds to win the 200 and jumped 40-feet, 5.5-inches to claim victory in the triple jump.
The Cadott girls were winners of two relays as the 1,600 relay team of Abby Eiler, Taylor Lindsey, Mary Jo Prokupek and Haylee Row finished in 5:00.16 for first place and 3,200 relay group of Lexxie and Haylee Rowe, Autumn Bremness and Lindsey also finished first.
Bremness (long jump) and the boys 400 relay of Josh Briggs, Zach Drew, Andrew Falkenberg and James Pfeiffer came in second, while Hailey Wellner (triple jump), the boys 800 relay of Falkenberg, Ethan Duck, Kaleb Sonnentag and Pfeiffer and the 1,600 boys relay of Drew, Pfeiffer, Sonnentag and Hinzmann came in third.
Lexxie Rowe (400), Steven Pfeiffer (800), Brad Irwin (high jump), Hinzmann (long jump) and 3,200 relay of Cameron Messenger, Duck, Tad Weiss and Corbin Grenz took fourth in their events.
The Cadott boys finished third with a score of 67 and the girls took fourth at 75. Clear Lake won the boys (180) team title and Prairie Farm had a score of 104 to top the girls leaderboard.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s Teaira Spaeth won the 300 hurdles (1:00.19) for the Knights while Orianna Lebal came in second in the 1,600.
Brooke Lechleitner (400 and high jump), Lebal (800) and Spaeth (100 hurdles) took third and Luke Geist (400 and discus), Austin Bowe (triple jump), the girls 800 relay team of Josie Elmberg, Alicia Emmons and Brooke and Megan Lechleitner finished fourth.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell finished sixth for the boys (62) and eighth for the girls (23).