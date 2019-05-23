SUPERIOR — The seventh-seeded Chi-Hi softball team upended second-seeded Superior on Thursday 3-1 to win a Division 1 regional championship.
Mallory Sterling struck out 10 while allowing one unearned run as the Cardinals advance to play at sixth-seeded Marshfield next Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Sterling and Jayden Hodgson also went deep as the duo combined for three of the team’s four hits and also drove in all three runs. Sterling’s two-run home run in fifth inning put the Cardinals in front for good.
Bloomer 8, Spooner 2
At Bloomer, a combined seven runs in the first three innings lifted the Blackhawks to a Division 3 regional championship.
Top-seeded Bloomer advances to host second-seeded Northwestern on Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
Isabella Jenneman was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two runs batted in and a double for the Blackhawks. Rilee Luzinski also had two hits and scored two runs while Kenadi Poirier and Sammy Buchholtz each had a double. Emily Kuehl struck out 13 batters while allowing two unearned runs in the seventh inning of the victory.
Stanley-Boyd 8, Stratford 3
At Stanley, a five-run fourth inning helped the Orioles push past the Tigers to a Division 3 regional championship.
Stanley-Boyd moves to play at second-seeded Prescott in the sectional semifinals.
Arianna Mason finished 3-for-4 with four runs scored while Bailey Straskowski and Ashly Zastrow drove in four and three runs, respectively, and each had two hits.
Zastrow was also strong in the circle, striking out seven while allowing one earned run in a complete-game win.
Thorp 6, Mondovi 2
At Thorp, the Cardinals earned a Division 4 regional championship by topping the Buffaloes.
The top-seeded Cardinals host second-seeded Glenwood City in the sectional semifinals.
Paige Rhyner finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored to lead Thorp. Hailey Zurakowski doubled and drove in two while Brittany Rosemeyer and Ellie Windl each drove in a run in the win.
Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out seven while allowing two earned runs in a complete-game victory.
Baseball
Eau Claire North 4, Chi-Hi 3
At Eau Claire, the Huskies nipped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference finale.
Eau Claire North scored twice in the sixth to take the lead for good.
Dane Weiland had a double and one RBI while Nolan Hutzler also drove in a run for the Cardinals.
Gabe O’Brien hit a home run for the Huskies.
Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West in the Division 1 regional semifinals on Tuesday.
McDonell 6, Prairie Farm 5 (9 inn.)
At Prairie Farm, two runs in the top of the seventh helped the fifth-seeded Macks edge the fourth-seeded Panthers in a Division 4 regional quarterfinals.
McDonell moves on to play at top-seeded Spring Valley on Tuesday.
Tanner Opsal was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Macks. Logan Hughes and Ethan Goulet had three hits apiece and each drove in one run while Chase Berg had two RBIs.
Kendren Gullo struck out five while allowing one run in 2.3 innings of relief to earn the win in extra innings.
Bloomer 10, Cameron 0 (5 inn.)
At Bloomer, Cole Schwab tossed a complete-game one hitter to power the Blackhawks past the Comets in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Schwab struck out eight while allowing one hit and one walk for the win.
Leif Iverson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and four runs batted in to lead Bloomer. Zach Ruf had a hit, two walks and scored three runs while Trent Tozer also scored three times. Avery Macik, Ty Davis and Schwab also had doubles for Bloomer.
Mondovi 3, Cadott 1
At Mondovi, a pair of runs in the fifth inning was the difference as the Buffaloes beat the Hornets in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Cadott scored in the top of the first as Mason Poehls plated Dylan Davis to stake the Hornets to an early lead. Mondovi tied the game in the bottom of the inning before adding two in the fifth.
Poehls struck out two in six innings while allowing two runs for the Hornets.
Mondovi advances to play face Osseo-Fairchild in the semifinals after the Thunder blanked Stanley-Boyd 3-0.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 2, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1
At Chetek, the Knights edged the Bulldogs in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Jarred Jiskra allowed no earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched with four strikeouts before Josh Jones induced a fly-ball out with the tying run on third to save the win for the Knights (7-5).
Jones also drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the fifth inning while Tate Sauerwein had two hits and an RBI for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
The Knights play at top-seeded Chequamegon on Tuesday.
Boys Golf
McDonell/Regis second at Division 2 regional
At Cadott, the Saints took second as a team at a Division 2 regional hosted by Stanley-Boyd at Whispering Pines Golf Course.
McDonell/Regis finished with a 346 as Neillsville/Loyal (336) took the team title. Black River Falls (347) and Arcadia (350) took third and fourth, respectively, to advance to sectionals while Stanley-Boyd (391) finished seventh.
Milo Koenig tied for sixth for Stanley-Boyd with an 84 to earn an individual sectional qualifier spot.
Adam Waldusky led McDonell/Regis with an 82 to take third place. Myles Fish tied for ninth (85), Fletcher Theisen was 15th (89) and Isaac Petersilka shot a 90 to round out the scoring golfers for the Saints.
Mason Felmlee shot a 94, Brandon Buck carded a 106 and Carson Hause had a 107 to lead Stanley-Boyd.