EAU CLAIRE — Chi-Hi’s JD Czech won a conference title in the discus at the Big Rivers Conference track and field championships hosted at Eau Claire North on Monday.
Czech was victorious with a toss of 154 feet to edge Rice Lake’s Adam Strouf by six inches to take the title.
Maddy Schmidley cleared 8-3 to win the pole vault for Chi-Hi with Nadia Detlaff finishing second. Ella Behling added a conference title for the Cardinals in the 800, completing the race in two minutes, 21.25 seconds. Behling also finished third in the 1,600.
Ty Wiberg won the four wheelchair events taking the top spot in the 1,600 (4:57.91), shot put (23-02), 400 (1:08.26) and 800 (2:20.97). Dorian Anderson won the 100 (20.66) while taking second in the 800 and shot put.
Czech took second in the shot put as did Maddie Helland (300 hurdles) Sammie Riedel (triple jump) and Ross Kaz (pole vault). The girls 800 relay team of Alyssa Potts, Megan Ludy, Evelyn Kelly and Kaitlyn Buckli took third and in fourth was the boys 3,200 relay of Ryan Beranek, Noah Graffunder, Ben LeMay and Keyton Solberg and the girls 400 relay of Buckli, Riley Hinske, Ludy and Marissa Monpas.
Jasmine Johnson (100 hurdles) and Gabe Vargas (400) took fifth.
The Chi-Hi girls finished fifth with a score of 81 as Hudson won (160) and River Falls took the boys team title (169) as Chi-Hi finished sixth (55).
Softball
Hudson 2-9, Chi-Hi 1-5
At Hudson, Chi-Hi’s streak of 10 straight conference titles came to an end after being swept by Hudson by scores of 2-1 and 9-5. The Raiders finished 12-0 to claimed the Big Rivers championship.
A two-out run-scoring double in the fifth inning was the difference in game one, a 2-1 victory for Hudson. Sydney Gabriel scored Maddie Malmquist to break a 1-1 tie. An error by Chi-Hi allowed the Raiders to score the tying run earlier in the inning.
Mallory Sterling led off the game with a solo home run to put the Cardinals up 1-0 but Chi-Hi managed just two more hits off of Gabriel the remainder of the contest.
Sterling had pitched four hitless innings before Avery Johnson singled to start the fifth. Sterling struck out seven in six innings.
Hudson scored four runs in the seventh to build a cushion in game two as the Raiders won 9-5.
Abby Staves had a run-scoring single in the sixth to pull to within 5-4 but two errors by Chi-Hi in the seventh allowed Hudson to extend its lead.
The Cardinals had 14 hits as Sterling, Jayden Hodgson and Ava Fries each had three hits. Hodgson and Fries both had two doubles as Hodgson plated two runs and scored twice. Alisia Palms had a home run in a two-hit game.
Ellie Yeager went 3-for-3 with a home run for Hudson.
Thorp 9, Osseo-Fairchild 0
At Osseo, Thorp claimed at least a share of a Western Cloverbelt Conference title with a victory over the Thunder.
Cassidy Stroinski was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and two runs scored for the Cardinals. Kaitlyn Tyznik, Kaytlyn Stunkel and Brooklynn Anderson each plated two runs. Brittany Rosemeyer added a double.
Tyznik struck out 11 in a complete-game win.
Baseball
McDonell 3, Prairie Farm 1
At Casper Park, Noah Hanson helped the Macks get back in the win column with a nonconference victory over the Panthers.
Hanson led the offense going 3-for-4 with two triples, a run batted in and a run scored while tossing a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
Tanner Opsal singled and drove in a run while Kendren Gullo had a hit and run scored.
McDonell scored a run apiece in the fifth and sixth to pull away after both team scored a run in the third inning.
Fall Creek 8, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Stanley, the Orioles were blanked by the Crickets.
Noah Gillingham, Brady Potaczek and Collin Kaz each had two hits for Stanley-Boyd.
Bryce Lingen had three strikeouts in four innings of work.
Marcus Cline had three hits and stuck out seven in seven innings for the Crickets.
Thorp 9, Cadott 2
At Thorp, a five-run second inning pushed the Cardinals past the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Ryan Stunkel doubled twice and drove in two runs and Charlie Hauser had two hits, two runs scored and a run batted in for Thorp. Isaac Soumis scored twice and plated two runs while Chris Komanec struck out nine in 5.1 innings on the mound.
Nelson Wahl doubled, scored a run and had a run batted in for the Hornets. Mason Poehls added a RBI.