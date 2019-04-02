EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi track and field team earned five victories on Tuesday at the Big Rivers Conference Indoor Relays hosted at McPhee Center on the campus of UW-Eau Claire.
Ty Wiberg won a pair of wheelchair events with victories in the 55-meter with a time of 14.9 seconds and the 400 with a best mark of 1:24.98. Dorian Anderson won the wheelchair shot put with a best toss of 23-feet, 8-inches.
Madalyn Schmidley earned a win in the pole vault, clearing eight feet. The boys 3,200 relay won their race in 9:23.36, edging Menomonie by exactly one second.
Anderson was runner-up to Wiberg in the 55 and 400 while Wiberg took second to Anderson in the shot put. JD Czech finished second in the shot put while Ryan Beranek ran to a second-place finish in the 1,600 with Ross Kaz tying for second in the pole vault.
The girls 1,600 and 3,200 relays took third, as did the boys distance medley team and Jacob Thompson in the shot put.
The girls 800 relay, 800 throwers relay and distance medley were each fourth. Jazmine Johnson finished in fourth place in the 55 hurdles while Maddie Helland and Aaliyah McMillan each tied for fourth in the high jump.
Megan Ludy (Long jump), Sammie Riedel (triple jump) and the boys 800 throwers relay were each sixth and Brayden Warwick (55 hurdles) and the boys 800 relay team were seventh in their respective events.
The boys 1,600 relay was eighth while Nyah Matthews and Alyssa Potts came home with ninth-place finishes in the 55 hurdles and triple jump, respectively.
Chi-Hi competes at the Stout Elite Indoor Meet on Friday in Menomonie before being scheduled to host a triangular next Tuesday at Dorais Field.
Bloomer's Michaelsen, Post win at Ashland
At Ashland, the Blackhawks earned two victories at the Ashland Indoor Invitational.
Cole Michaelsen earned a victory in the 1,600 with a time of 4:36.90 while Grace Post leapt her way to a win in the long jump with a top jump of 17-8.
Vanessa Jenneman finished runner-up to Post in the long jump, Maggie Sarauer was second in the 400 and Alex Conrad came home second in the 800.
Dalton Grambo was third in the 55 hurdles while Sarauer (55), Jenneman (400), Austin Thur (800) and the 800 relay team of Alexa Post, Madison Faschingbauer, Kaycee Schultz and Samantha Buchholtz were each fourth in their respective events.
Jenneman (55) and Grace Post (400) also had fifth-place finishes.
Grace Post (55), Alexa Post (800), Conrad (200 hurdles), Buchholtz (200), Jaden Holum (800), Vaughn Zwiefelhofer (pole vault) and Thur (triple jump) were sixth place in their respective events.
The Bloomer girls were tied for fourth in the team standings with Tomahawk with 60 points each as Ashland (154) won the title. The boys finished seventh in the team standings with 46 points as Rhinelander (121) won the title.
Bloomer competes at the Stout Elite Indoor Meet on Friday.
Baseball
Holmen 13, Chi-Hi 11
At Holmen, the Cardinals fell in a slugfest to open the season.
Matt Pomietlo had two hits and scored two runs for the Cardinals (0-1). Dane Weiland had two hits including a double for Chi-Hi.
Chi-Hi plays a doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Holmen 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Holmen, the Cardinals fell in their season opener to the Vikings.
Bayleigh Crawford made 15 saves in goal for the Cardinals (0-1) as Holmen outshot Chi-Hi by a 37-2 margin.
Holmen (1-0) scored three goals in the second half.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Tuesday when the Cardinals open Big Rivers Conference play at Hudson.
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Ready to throw
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19
Big Rivers Conference track and field indoor relays 4-2-19