The Chi-Hi volleyball team improved to 3-1 in Big Rivers Conference play on Thursday with a victory in straight sets over Eau Claire Memorial (25-13, 25-16, 25-16) at Chi-Hi.
Caelan Givens led the Cardinals (16-8, 3-1) in kills with 12, followed by Madie Gardow and Bayleigh Crawford each with eight. Lydia Steinmetz had 34 assists and Lacey O’Donnell had a team-high three aces in the victory.
Sophie Heller paced the Cardinals with 19 digs while Addy Bengtson chipped in with eight.
Chi-Hi returns to action at home on Tuesday against Marshfield.
Bloomer 3, Spooner 0
At Spooner, the Blackhawks picked up a Heart O’North Conference win in three sets (25-14, 25-8, 25-12).
Jessica Barr led Bloomer with seven kills and Grace Post added five. Chloee Swartz had a team-best seven assists and Bailey McConaughey and Barr each had three aces.
Swartz and McConaughey also led the team with nine and eight digs, respectively.
Bloomer plays in an invitational at Medford on Saturday.
Cornell 3,
Lake Holcombe 0
At Holcombe, the Chiefs picked up a win in straight sets over the Chieftains (25-21, 25-21, 25-17).
Ciera Dekarske led Cornell (5-9, 3-3) with seven aces while Jolisa Vallejo and Tara Popp each had eight digs.
Erin Crowell had a team-high seven kills and Brooke Hodowanic added five for the Chiefs.
Cornell hosts Winter on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.