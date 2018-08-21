EAU CLAIRE — The Chi-Hi volleyball team toppled D.C. Everest and Superior in a quad at Eau Claire North to go 2-0 on Tuesday in their first action of the season.
Chi-Hi defeated the Evergreens two sets to none (25-21, 33-31). The Cardinals then beat the Spartans 2-1.
After Superior took the first set 27-25, the Cardinals responded winning 25-22 and 15-8.
Caelan Givens had 12 kills on the day and Bayleigh Crawford tallied nine. Lydia Steinmetz had 30 assists in the two matches and Lacey O’Donnell had 30 digs.
The Cardinals are back in action at the UW-Stout Sprawl on Friday and Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Chi-Hi 0
At Wisconsin Rapids, the Cardinals fell in their season opener to the Raiders.
The Raiders had 24 shots on goal compared to five for Chi-Hi (0-1).
The Cardinals return to action on Saturday at Superior.
McDonell/Regis finishes 1-1 at Amery
At Amery, McDonell/Regis started its season with a win and a loss at a triangular.
The Saints lost 3-0 to Amery in the first game before defeating Unity 4-1.
Logan Hughes, Evan Cook, Billy Wampler and Oliver Shakal each scored goals in the win for McDonell/Regis (1-0). John Farrow, Cook, Wampler and Gavin Bowe each had assists.
McDonell/Regis hosts Spooner on Saturday at Casper Park.
