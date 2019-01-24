The Chi-Hi wrestling team scored a 43-28 victory over Eau Claire North on Thursday evening at Chi-Hi in the Cardinals' Big Rivers Conference finale.
Nick Mason (220 pounds), Alex Slowiak (113), Larissa Kaz (120) and Dalton McGraw (126) each earned pinfall victories for the Cardinals.
David Hughes (106) earned 13-1 a major decision win while Jaykob Hamman picked up a 5-3 decision win at 145 pounds.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Saturday at an invite hosted at Wisconsin Dells. Following Saturday's tournament the Cardinals are off until hosting a Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Cadott 51, Abbotsford/Colby 21
At Cadott, the Hornets ended the Cloverbelt Conference dual season with a victory.
Ethan Duck (126), Zak Schofield (132), Brady Spaeth (160), James Pfeiffer (170), Ethan Tegels (182), Gavin Tegels (195) and Josh Briggs (285) picked up pinfall wins in their respective weight classes. Nelson Wahl scored an 8-6 decision victory at 145 pounds for the Hornets.
Cadott and Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee end the Cloverbelt season each with 6-1 records in duals.
Cadott is off until competing at the Cloverbelt Conference tournament on Feb. 2 in Spencer.
Boys Swimming
Eau Claire Alliance 116, Chi-Hi 54
At Eau Claire, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers dual.
Zach Topritzhofer (500-yard freestyle) and Ian Olson (100 breaststroke) each won events for the Cardinals. Topritzhofer (200 freestyle) and Cooper Porzondek (100 freestyle) finished runner-up in their respective races.
Chi-Hi is off until swimming at the Big Rivers Conference championships on Feb. 2 at Hudson.
