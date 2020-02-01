SUPERIOR — Sidney Polzin scored four goals and assisted on another as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team beat Superior 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Polzin scored in each period including twice in the third as the Sabers (7-10-2) improved on a 4-2 lead after two. Alexa Wickland and Ella Ausman added goals while Ausman and Madelyn Hebert had three and two assists, respectively, in the victory.
Haley Frank stopped 28 saves in net for the victory over the Spartans (4-18).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Hudson on Tuesday in Menomonie.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 5, Bay Port 3
At Ashwaubenon, the Cardinals scored four goals in the third period to rally to victory.
Isaac Frenette found the back of the net twice for Chi-Hi (15-4) while Owen Krista, Nick Carlson and Isaac Lindstrom added goals in the victory.
Bridger Fixmer stopped all 16 shots he faced in net to preserve the win.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.
Wrestling
You have free articles remaining.
Chi-Hi's Pahl second at Wisconsin Dells
At Wisconsin Dells, Taylor Pahl finished in second place at 285 pounds at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational.
Pahl won his first match of the day by pinfall before a decision victory advanced him to the championship where he fell by pinfall. Ross Kaz finished third at 170, overcoming a major decision loss in the semifinals to earn a tight 8-7 decision win over Turner's Cal Ries for third.
Iverson Beckwith took fourth at 106 for the Cardinals, who finished eighth out of 15 teams with 89 points as Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland (Minn.) won with 242.5 points.
Chi-Hi hosts a multi-team invite on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee wins Indee invite
At Independence, the Orioles won the team championship at the Indee Invitational.
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee finished with 231 points as G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro was second (188) and Thorp (four) was 16th).
Alexander Nitz (113), Blaine Brenner (126), Preston Potaczek (160) and Tyler Krizan (220) all earned wins in their respective weight classes. Nitz had one technical fall, one decision and one pinfall on his way to the title, Brenner improved to 33-0 on the season with four pinfall wins, Potaczek earned three pin wins on his way to the title and Krizan won his championship with wins by injury stoppage, sudden victory and pinfall.
Dustin Bergman was second at 132 while Joseph McDermond (145) and Evan Meeker (182) were third in their respective weight classes. Justin McManus (106) and Jarrod Marten (120) were fourth for the Orioles.
Both Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee and Thorp are off until the Cloverbelt Conference championships next Saturday in Stanley.