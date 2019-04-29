CLEAR LAKE — A run in the bottom of the ninth was the difference as the Clear Lake softball team defeated Lake Holcombe/Cornell on Monday afternoon 8-7 in nine innings.
Izzy Clark struck out 10 and walked two while allowing three earned runs in nine innings in the circle for the Knights.
Michaiah Galster was 3-for-4 and Clark added a pair of hits for Lake Holcombe/Cornell, who scored a combined six runs in the sixth and seventh innings. The Knights took a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh before the Warriors scored twice to force extras.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Prairie Farm in a doubleheader on Tuesday in Cornell.