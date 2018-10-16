The opening round of the prep volleyball playoffs on Tuesday was not kind to Chippewa County squads as all four teams in action were defeated in regional quarterfinal matchups.
In Division 3, No. 11 Cadott fell in straight sets at No. 6 Neillsville (18-25, 24-26, 23-25), while No. 12 Stanley-Boyd lost at No. 5 Colby (25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 19-25). No. 10 Thorp also lost at No. 7 Marathon (16-25, 23-25, 13-25). In Division 4, No. 9 Cornell was defeated at No. 8 Elmwood (17-25, 17-25, 12-25) and No. 10 Lake Holcombe lost at No. 7 Siren (12-25, 14-25, 12-25). No. 5 Gilman was victorious over No. 12 Turtle Lake (25-14, 25-12, 9-25, 25-23). The Pirates advance to play at No. 4 Luck on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
The county's three remaining teams will be in action on Thursday in the regional semifinals. No. 6 Chi-Hi hosts No. 11 Marshfield in Division 1, No. 1 Bloomer welcomes No. 8 Rice Lake in Division 2 and No. 2 McDonell is also at home against Siren.
Boys Soccer
Green Bay Preble 9, Chi-Hi 1
At Green Bay, the 16th-seeded Cardinals fell in their Division 1 regional semifinal matchup to the top-seeded Hornets.
Green Bay Preble advances to host Appleton West on Saturday.
