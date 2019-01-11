The McDonell girls basketball team got back over the .500 mark on the season with a 70-40 victory over Thorp on Friday at McDonell in Western Cloverbelt Conference play.
Maggie Craker scored a game-high 20 points for the Macks (7-6, 5-4). Abby Wampler added 15 with Hannah Sykora at 13.
Craker and Wampler each made three 3-pointers.
Cassidy Stroinski scored 17 to lead Thorp (2-11, 1-8).
Both teams are back in action on Monday with the Macks host Eleva-Strum and the Cardinals travel to Edgar.
Cadott 40, Stanley-Boyd 36
At Stanley, the Hornets edged the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Jenna Sedlacek scored a team-high 12 points to lead Cadott (5-7, 2-7) while Jennifer Sonnentag added seven in the victory.
Lily Hoel had 10 points for Stanley-Boyd (4-10, 1-8) while Hannah Hause and Arianna Mason added seven points apiece.
The victory snaps a 14-game losing streak for the Hornets against Stanley-Boyd. Cadott's last win prior to Friday was a 33-30 victory on Jan. 5, 2012.
Cadott plays at Mondovi on Tuesday and Stanley-Boyd hosts Thorp on Thursday.
Northwood 57, New Auburn 36
At Minong, the Trojans fell in a nonconference matchup to the Evergreens.
Nadia Rada had a team-best 24 points for New Auburn (1-9) and three steals while Anna Koteras chipped in with seven points.
Cassidy Coons scored 17 points in the win for the Evergreens (8-3).
New Auburn plays at Cornell on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
River Falls 55, Chi-Hi 46
At River Falls, the Cardinals were taken down by the Wildcats in a Big Rivers game.
Tyler Robarge had a game-high 18 as the high scorer for Chi-Hi. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt was the only other Cardinal in double figures with 10. Joe Reuter added nine.
Zac Johnson made three triples on his way to 17 points to lead River Falls.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire North next Friday.
Bloomer 44, Hayward 38
At Hayward, the Blackhawks edged the Hurricanes in a low-scoring Heart O'North matchup.
Bradley Sarauer had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Bloomer (9-2, 6-1), with Zach Ruf chipping in 12. John Bleskacek had nine and Caleb Ruf eight.
Craig Burger led Hayward (6-6, 4-3) with 15 points.
Bloomer plays at Cumberland next Friday.
Northwood 62, New Auburn 50
At Minong, the Trojans were bested by the Evergreens in a nonconference matchup.
Michael Pederson scored 15 points while Ethan Patz and Ethan Harder finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Trojans (2-8).
Hunter Phillips led all scorers with 35 points for the Evergreens (7-2).
New Auburn plays at Cornell on Tuesday.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2, Lakeland 1
At Minoqua, the Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team defeated Lakeland in a nonconference matchup.
Megan Klass scored a shorthanded goal in the second period with an assist credited to Abby Martin to grab the lead.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie extended its lead to two 11 minutes into the third period as Sidney Polzin found the back of the net on another shorthanded goal off the assist from Kaitlyn Buckli.
Lakeland (4-9) scored its lone goal with about two minutes left in the game. The win matches Chi-Hi/Menomonie's win total from last season.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie (6-8-2) plays Eau Claire Area in Menomonie on Thursday.
Wrestling
Barron 54, Bloomer/Colfax 24
At Barron, the Golden Bears won a Heart O'North Conference dual.
Luke Blanchard (106 pounds), Julio Hernandez (126), Sawyer Best (132), Mitchel Harmon (138) each picked up victories by pinfall for Bloomer/Colfax.
Bloomer/Colfax wrestles at the Ladysmith invite on Saturday.
