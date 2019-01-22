RICE LAKE — Two goals in the first period were enough for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in a 3-1 victory over Rice Lake on Tuesday in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Isaac Lindstrom got the scoring going nearly four minutes into play with assists from Isaac Frenette and Jack Schimmel.
Frenette added to the Chi-Hi (11-6-1, 7-2) lead in the final minute of the first period with Lindstrom returning the favor with an assist.
Sawyer Bowe tallied the final Chi-Hi goal in the second period before Rice Lake (0-14, 0-7) scored its only goal in the third.
Jaden Hoople secured 16 saves in net.
Chi-Hi hosts Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells on Friday in a nonconference matchup.
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 72, Ladysmith 24
At Ladysmith, the Blackhawks defeated the Lumberjacks in a Heart O'North contest.
John Bleskacek scored a game-high 20 points for Bloomer (11-2, 8-1). Caleb Ruf and Austin Thur each totaled 11 with Bradley Sarauer adding 10.
Jayzson Thompson led the team with nine rebounds in addition to his six points.
Peyton Rogers scored eight points for Ladysmith (1-13, 0-9).
Bloomer plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday.
New Auburn 58, Bruce 35
At Bruce, the Trojans earned an East Lakeland Conference win over the Red Raiders.
Ethan Patz led the way for New Auburn (4-9, 3-4) with 19 points. Caleb Edinger added 12 points and Nick Walker scored nine for the Trojans.
Connor Checkalski had a game-high 23 points for Bruce (6-7, 3-4).
New Auburn hosts Birchwood on Friday.
Winter 60, Cornell 51
At Winter, the Warriors beat the Chiefs for their first East Lakeland win of the season.
Riley Gingras scored 20 points, Caleb Balow added 16 and Kyle Glaus chipped in with eight for the Chiefs (2-13, 1-7).
Nick Heath had 21 points for Winter (2-11, 1-6).
Cornell hosts Flambeau on Tuesday, Feb. 29.
Clayton 50, Lake Holcombe 46
At Clayton, the Bears edged the Chieftains in a nonconference matchup.
Brock Flater scored 17 points while Josh Jones added a season-best 16 points for the Chieftains (7-6).
Caleb Dotseth led all scorers with 28 points for the Bears (3-8).
Lake Holcombe plays at Flambeau on Thursday.
Thorp 52, Colby 40
At Colby, the Cardinals took down the Hornets in a nonconference game.
Anthony Hunt and Ryan Stunkel each scored 14 points to lead Thorp (7-7). Caleb Chirhart made three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points. Isaac Soumis totaled nine.
Connor Jeske had 10 points for Colby (3-10).
Thorp plays at McDonell on Thursday.
Wrestling
Cadott 46, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 28
At Cadott, the Hornets earned a Cloverbelt Conference dual win over the Rockets.
Ethan Tegels (182 pounds) and Mitchell Gunderson (220) each earned pins for the Hornets while Brady Spaeth picked up a major decision win at 160. Cadott also had five forfeit victories.
The Hornets host Abbotsford/Colby on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.