MENOMONIE — Three goals in the first period helped the Chi-Hi/Menomonie girls hockey team score its first win of the season in a 3-2 victory over Superior on Tuesday evening.
Kendall Rudiger opened the scoring for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (1-0-1) with a goal at the 3:21 mark of the first period on an assist from Sidney Polzin.
Polzin reciprocated with a goal of her own later in the period off a Rudiger helper and Alexa Wickland capped the first-period scoring with three seconds left in the period by finding the net with help from Polzin and Chloe Beaduette.
Caroline O'Dell made 26 saves in net in the win.
Katrina Casper stopped 24 shots in goal for Superior.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie hosts Lakeland Union on Friday evening in Menomonie.
Boys Hockey
Hayward 3, Chi-Hi 2 (OT)
At Chippewa Ice Arena, the Cardinals fell in overtime to the Hurricanes.
Blake Trippler and Tyler Bohland found the net for goals in the first and second period, respectively, for the Cardinals (1-1) to help the team take a 2-1 lead into the third period. It was the first varsity goal for Trippler.
Hayward's Hunter Strapon tied the game on a power-play goal with fewer than four minutes left in the third and Tyler Asp won the game with a goal early in overtime.
Chase Hoople made 16 saves in goal for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi opens Big Rivers play at home on Thursday against Hudson.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi 117, Superior 45
At Superior, the Cardinals won a dual against the Spartans.
Chi-Hi earned 11 first-place finishes in the win. Andy Olson (100-yard backstroke), Zach Topritzhofer (200 and 500 free), Cooper Porzondek (50 and 100 free), Gabe Vargas (100 fly) and Ian Olson (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) were victorious individually. The 200 medley relay team (Andy Olson, Ian Olson, Vargas, Porzondek), 200 freestyle relay (Ian Olson, Porzondek, Vargas, Matt Blake) and 400 freestyle team (Topritzhofer, Jack Metza, Ryan Beranek, Blake) were winners in relay action.
Chi-Hi hosts its annual invitational on Saturday at Chippewa Falls Middle School pool.
