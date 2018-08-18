EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Regis football team jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way for a Cloverbelt Conference win over the Hornets on Saturday at Carson Park.
Mason Poehls ran for a touchdown in the second half for Cadott (0-1, 0-1).
Eau Claire Regis (1-0, 1-0) ran for 226 yards and scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions of the game.
Cadott hosts Altoona on Friday.
