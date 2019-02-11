ALTOONA — The McDonell boys basketball team was victorious in its first game in 18 days, defeating Altoona 63-53 on Monday evening in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Cory Hoglund led McDonell (9-7, 6-4) with 19 points and was one of four Macks to score at least 11 points — joined by Eion Kressin with 15 points, Charlie Bleskachek with 12 and JD Bohaty scoring 11.
Keshawn Harris had 12 points for Altoona (6-12, 5-6).
Osseo-Fairchild 67, Cadott 50
At Cadott, the Hornets hit 11 3-pointers but fell to the Western Cloverbelt Conference leading Thunder.
Mason Poehls had 19 points including five 3-pointers and was one of three Cadott (3-14, 0-12) players with at least 11 points. Cole Sopiarz added 13 points including four 3-pointers and Coy Bowe added 11.
Logan Mulhern led all scorers with 26 points for the Thunder (16-1, 11-0).
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 57, Fall Creek 37
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks scored 36 points in the first half of a nonconference victory over the Crickets.
Sierra Raine scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blackhawks (18-2). Chloee Swartz added 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals while Larissa Fossum scored seven points in the win.
Emily Madden and Mackensy Kolpen each scored eight for the Crickets (10-8).
Bloomer plays at Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.
Altoona 46, Cadott 29
At Altoona, the Railroaders bested the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Jada Kowalczyk led Cadott (7-12, 3-11) with 10 points and Jenna Sedlacek scored seven points.
Kayla Wiggins had a game-high 14 points for Altoona (11-9, 10-4).
Flambeau 35, Cornell 30
At Cornell, the Chiefs fell to the East Lakeland leading Falcons.
Cheyenne Peloquin led Cornell (5-13, 4-6) with 10 points and Bryanna Bonander was close behind with nine.
Rachel Lawton had a game-high 14 points for Flambeau (11-8, 10-1).
Girls Hockey
Hudson 3, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2
At Hudson, Chi-Hi/Menomonie led early in a one-goal defeat to the Raiders in a Big Rivers matchup.
Sidney Polzin scored off an assist from Maddie Hebert and Megan Klass to stake Chi-Hi/Menomonie to a 1-0 lead after one. Klass added a goal in the second with help from Ella Ausman and Polzin.
Haley Frank made 50 saves in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (7-14-2, 0-6-0).
Chi-Hi/Menomonie plays at St. Croix Valley on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.
