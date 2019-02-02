ASHWAUBENON — Isaac Frenette scored two goals to break the Chi-Hi boys hockey team's program record for goals in a sophomore season as the Cardinals beat Bay Port 6-2 on Saturday.
Jack Schimmel registered a hat trick to go with Frenette's two goals.
Frenette's two goals give him 19 for the season, besting the previous mark of 18 set by Nathan Watton in the 1993-94 season.
Schimmel opened the scoring with a goal fewer than three minutes into the first period before adding two goals in the third for the Cardinals (13-7-1). Frenette scored two goals and Aiden McCauley added one in the win as Chi-Hi scored two times in each period.
Isaac Lindstrom had three assists and Schimmel had two.
Bridger Fixmer made 21 saves in goal for the Cardinals.
Bay Port (14-7-1) scored once in the second and third periods.
Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers action on Tuesday in River Falls.
Girls Hockey
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Superior 1
At Superior, Chi-Hi/Menomonie scored once in each period to earn a nonconference win over the Spartans.
Megan Klass opened the scoring with a goal on an assist by Kaitlyn Buckli at the nine-minute, 36-second mark of the first period. Emelia Bergh scored at 10:32 of the second period with help from Buckli and Sidney Polzin to take a 2-1 lead.
Claire Walter added a goal in the third period on an assist from Klass.
Haley Frank stopped 28 shots in goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
The victory was the seventh of the season for Chi-Hi/Menomonie, the most in a single season for the co-op since finishing with a 10-14-1 record for the 2012-13 season.
Chi-Hi/Menomonie plays at Hudson on Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 67, Rice Lake 49
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers victory over the Warriors.
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had another big night for the Cardinals with 24 points and eight rebounds for Chi-Hi (7-9, 5-4). Tyler Robarge scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds while Alex Nelson scored 12 points to go with six assists.
Joe Reuter and Nolan Hutzler finished with 11 and seven points, respectively, in the win.
Cole Halvorson had 16 points for Rice Lake (8-7, 1-7).
Chi-Hi plays at Wausau West on Tuesday.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi third at Big Rivers Conference meet
At Hudson, the Cardinals finished in third as a team at the Big Rivers Conference championships.
Zach Topritzhofer had the best finish on the day for the Cardinals with a second in the 500-meter freestyle. Two relay teams came home in fourth — the 200 medley team of Andrew Olson, Ian Olson, Gabe Vargas and Cooper Porzondek and the 200 freestyle relay of Matt Blake, Ian Olson, Vargas and Porzondek.
Ian Olson took fourth individually in the 100 breaststroke and Topritzhofer was fifth in the 200 freestyle.
Porzondek was sixth in the 50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle team of Topritzhofer, Andrew Olson, Jack Metza and Blake also finished sixth.
Chi-Hi had 308.5 team points as Hudson won the championships with 673.5 points.
The Cardinals return to the pool for Division 1 sectionals next Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids.
