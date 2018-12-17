HOLCOMBE — The Gilman boys basketball team outscored Lake Holcombe 14-1 in the overtime period for a 83-70 nonconference victory over the Chieftains on Monday.
Gilman held a 46-37 advantage at the half but strong defense from Lake Holcombe allowed the Chieftains to battle back in the second half to force overtime.
Aaron Nagel scored a team-high 23 points for the Pirates (5-2) who have won four games in row. Torger Crick added 17 with Ethan Grunseth and Dallas Skabroud scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively. Grunseth connected on four 3-pointers.
Brock Flater knocked down five shots from distance on his way to a game-high 24 points. Kaden Kinney scored 18, Kaden Crank added 16 with Josh Jones also in double figures at 10 points for the Chieftains.
Lake Holcombe (3-3) made 12 shots from beyond the 3-point arc in the game. In addition to Flater's five triples, Crank knocked down four from deep.
The Chieftains and Pirates both return to conference play on Thursday. Lake Holcombe has an East Lakeland road matchup with Birchwood while Gilman travels to Marshfield Columbus for an Eastern Cloverbelt contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.