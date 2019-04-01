GILMAN — The Gilman softball team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to score a 2-1 victory over Rib Lake on Monday evening in a nonconference season opener.
Rib Lake plated an unearned run in the top of the first and that score held until the bottom of the seventh. Amanda Wisocky singled and later scored on a perfectly-placed bunt by Kacey Webster. Grace Grunseth later bunted home the winning run for the Pirates (1-0).
Jaiden Sedivy was 2-for-3 with a double for the Pirates while Katie Webster struck out six in a complete-game win.
The Pirates host Thorp on Thursday.