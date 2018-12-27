MIDDLETON — The Chi-Hi girls basketball team got 52 combined points from Caelan Givens and Aaliyah McMillan in a nonconference 71-65 win over Monroe on Thursday.
Givens scored a game-high 30 points, making 12 of 16 free throw attempts. McMillan made four 3-pointers on her way to 22 points.
Trailing 32-27 at the break, the Cardinals poured in 44 points in the second half.
Brystal Roshell chipped in eight points for Chi-Hi (6-3).
Sydney Hilliard scored 23 points for Monroe (7-4).
The Cardinals play against Homestead at Middleton on Friday.
Stanley-Boyd 67, Glenwood City 47
At Glenwood City, the Orioles earned a convincing nonconference win over the Hilltoppers.
Arianna Mason made four shots from deep on her way to a game-high 24 points for Stanley-Boyd (2-7). Hannah Hause and Lily Hoel each scored 12.
The Orioles scored 35 points in the first half and built up a 14-point lead at the break.
Glenwood City (3-5) was led by 13 points from Delaney Quinn.
The Orioles host Flambeau on Friday.
Gilmanton 50, Cornell 40
At Cornell, the Chiefs fell to the Panthers in a nonconference matchup.
Cornell (3-7) held a one-point advantage at halftime, but Gilmanton took the lead and pulled away in the second half.
Cheyenne Peloquin and Erin Crowell each had 11 points to lead the Chiefs. Bryanna Bonander chipped in eight while making all two of Cornell's 3-pointers.
Marli Evans scored a game-high 15 points for Gilmanton (2-7).
Cornell plays at Birchwood on Jan. 4 to resume East Lakeland Conference action.
Boys Basketball
Mondovi 69, Lake Holcombe 43
At Holcombe, Mondovi defeated the Chieftains in a nonconference contest.
Lake Holcombe (3-5) started slow falling behind 31-14 at the break.
Kaden Crank scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Chieftains. Crank made both of Lake Holcombe's two 3-pointers.
Brock Flater joined Crank in double figures with 10.
Avery Hoepner scored 19 while Brennan Christopherson had 15 for Mondovi (6-2).
Lake Holcombe plays at Bruce on Jan. 4.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 6, Rochester (Minn.) Lourdes 0
At Rochester, the Cardinals (6-4-1) scored in the first minutes of the game and added four goals in the third period in a rout of Rochester Lourdes (6-6).
Isaac Frenette scored the team's opening goal just nine seconds into the game off the assist from Isaac Lindstrom.
Jack Schimmel added a second period goal.
Chi-Hi got three power-play goals in the third period, including three of the team's four goals in the first two minutes of the period.
Brady Fixmer scored one minute, 12 seconds in, with Frenette getting his second goal (1:23) and Ben Carlson (1:57) adding the team's fifth goal of the game.
Nick Carlson tallied the final goal of the night on a power play 10 minutes into the period.
Jaden Hoople earned the win in goal while making 16 saves.
Chi-Hi continues play at the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival on Friday with a matchup against Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.).
Girls Hockey
Fond du Lac/Beaver Dam 4, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 2
At Neenah, Chi-Hi/Menomonie opened the game with two scores but gave up four unanswered goals in a loss to the Fond du Lac Warbirds/Beaver Dam Alliance at a tournament hosted by the Fox Cities Stars.
Chloe Beadette got Chi-Hi/Menomonie started with two early goals in the first nine minutes of the game. Sidney Polzin assisted on Beaudette's first score.
The Warbirds (9-1) scored three times over a two minute span to take the lead before adding a third-period goal.
Haley Frank secured 42 saves for Chi-Hi/Menomonie.
Rock County 5, Chi-Hi/Menomonie 1
At Neenah, Chi-Hi/Menomonie lost its second game of the day at the Fox Cities tournament to Rock County.
Sidney Polzin scored the lone goal for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (3-7-2) in the third period off assists from Megan Klass and Chloe Beaudette.
Caroline O’Dell was in net and totaled 17 saves.
Anika Einbeck had two goals and one assist for Rock County (9-3-1)
Chi-Hi/Menomonie plays on Friday against a to be determined opponent.
