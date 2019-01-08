Caelan Givens surpassed 1,000 career points as the Chi-Hi girls basketball team defeated Superior 65-44 in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday at Chi-Hi.
Givens downed a second-half free throw to eclipse the 1,000-point mark and later ended the game with 15 points.
"Caelan is a phenomenal dynamic player and is so much fun to watch with our team when she gets going," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said of Givens. "To score 1,000 points as a junior is an amazing accomplishment and I am extremely proud of her for not only hitting that milestone, but for how hard she has worked for it. People don’t see the thousands of hours she has put into her game, and not just in practice."
Aaliyah McMillan had a game-high 23 points as she made three shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Maria Friedel, Ava Fries and Alisia Palms each chipped in six.
Chloe Kintop scored 22 points to lead Superior (5-5).
Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers Conference action on Friday when it hosts River Falls.
McDonell 69, Stanley-Boyd 56
At McDonell, Abby Wampler scored 29 points to lead the Macks past the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt Conference game.
Hannah Sykora scored 14 and Lauryn Deetz and Maggie Craker each added eight for McDonell (6-6, 4-4).
Lily Hoel had a team-high 15 points for Stanley-Boyd (4-9, 1-7). Arianna Mason and Marissa Gustafson each had 12.
Both the Macks and Orioles return to the court on Friday with McDonell hosting Thorp and Stanley-Boyd welcoming in Cadott.
Bloomer 49, Saint Croix Central 18
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks earned a dominant nonconference win over the Panthers.
Bloomer (10-1) outscored Saint Croix Central 32-9 in the second half.
Vanessa Jenneman made four of the Blackhawks eight 3-pointers for a game-high 16 points. Emma Seibel, Isabella Jenneman and Sierra Raine each chipped in with seven.
Kolbi Juen scored nine points to lead Saint Croix Central (2-11).
Bloomer hosts Cumberland on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 63, New Auburn 33
At Holcombe, the Chieftains took down the Trojans in an East Lakeland contest.
Brooke Lechleitner led the way for Lake Holcombe with 20 points. Emma Elmberg connected on four triples on her way to 14 and Allison Golat-Hattamer chipped in 13.
New Auburn (1-8, 1-4) got 14 points from Nadia Rada, nine from Zoey Rada and eight from Emily Bischel.
Lake Holcombe (7-4, 4-2) held an 41-29 advantage on the boards.
The Chieftains are at Cornell on Thursday and the Trojans travel to Northwood on Friday.
Greenwood 53, Cornell 15
At Greenwood, the Chiefs were dealt a nonconference loss by the Indians.
Cheyenne Peloquin had nine points for Cornell (3-9).
Abby Kirchner and Amanda Bogdonovich each had 13 for Greenwood (4-7)
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 64, Barron 24
At Barron, the Blackhawks got a convincing win over the Bears in a Heart O'North contest.
The Blackhawks (8-2, 5-1) held Barron to just six second half points.
Zach Ruf scored 13 points with Bradley Sarauer adding 10. Caleb Ruf had nine and Loren Stolt and John Bleskacek each added eight.
Warren Williams led Barron (3-7, 2-4) with nine points.
Bloomer plays at Hayward on Friday.
Lake Holcombe 54, New Auburn 45
At Holcombe, the Chieftains edged the Trojans in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Lake Holcombe (5-5, 4-2) received 14 points each from Brock Flater, Kaden Kinney and Kaden Crank. Tristin Jones added eight.
Ethan Patz led New Auburn (2-7, 1-3) with a game-high 15 points. Nick Walker scored 10 with Michael Pederson adding nine.
Lake Holcombe travels to Cornell on Thursday, while New Auburn resumes play on Friday at Northwood.
Greenwood 58, Cornell 38
At Greenwood, the Chiefs fell in a nonconference game.
Ryan Larson led the way for Cornell (2-10) with 10 points. Riley Gingras knocked down three triples on his way to nine points, while Raistlin Spangler and and Caleb Balow each scored six on two made 3-pointers.
Walker Suda and Tragen Bogdonovich each had 13 points for Greenwood (2-8).
