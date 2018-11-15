NEW AUBURN — Nadia Rada scored 16 points to lead the New Auburn girls basketball team as they fell to Granton 47-40 on Thursday in the season opener.
Rada added seven rebounds, five steals and three assists before fouling out. Zoey Rada scored eight points while Emily Elmhorst and Emily Bischel each scored six points for the Trojans (0-1).
Alaina Strey scored 10 points for Granton (1-0).
New Auburn is off until hosting Independence on Nov. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.